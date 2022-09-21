NUBANK’s internship program is open for enrollment; know more

We all know the great importance that the internship process has in our lives. He is responsible for making us even closer to our future works. For this reason, getting opportunities in large companies is a good start.

Today, the opportunity is to work with one of the largest digital financial companies, Nubank. Have you ever thought about being part of the staff of this institution? It is now possible, as the organization opens its doors through its first internship program.

Internship at Nubank

Something long awaited by young people across the country has finally happened. Nubank is opening its first internship program. During the 19th and 28th of September, students from anywhere in Brazil who want to work in the area of ​​technology, business and finance will be able to apply to be part of this team.

The objective of this initiative is to provide students with professional growth from their first contact with the job market. Even though the company already has some interns in its constitution, there has not yet been a full development for this class, which is changing with the arrival of the Internship Program.

With this novelty, students will be able to participate in shared trails, practical learning and materials aimed at career development.

Who can apply for the vacancy?

One of the points that most draws attention is that the company will not restrict any type of courses or specific training so that the person can enroll. Therefore, people from all courses are free to try to be part of this team.

However, it is necessary that interested parties have an active enrollment in any university in Brazil and that they are planning to graduate from December 2023 to July 2024.

Another issue that is not asked by the company is that the person has some kind of experience in the job market. Thus, this may be the first opportunity for most students.

Interested parties must be available to work 30 hours a week, which is equivalent to six hours a day, from Monday to Friday.

In addition, the person is not required to be fluent in English to apply, however the company encourages employees to be interested in that language. This is because in some environments there is a great deal of communication in the language, since Nubank is an institution present in several parts of the world.

Those who do not yet have this type of knowledge will have support from the company itself so that they learn English through the NuLanguage program.

Available vacancies

Internship vacancies are aimed at some specific niches such as finance, technology and business. Thus, the student will be able to choose between the options: risk & compliance, software engineering, finance, product development, business analysis and design.

Thus, at the time of registration, the person can request which area he/she wants to work in. The platform dedicated to this process has all the necessary details about each one.

Where will the work take place?

The company thought of carrying out the entire Internship Program remotely so that all people in Brazil could participate in the initiative. But the only exception is for the Design and Product area, which are aimed at people who live in São Paulo.

Thus, students who wish to apply themselves in these two niches must understand that the work model will be hybrid and for this reason it is necessary to be available to visit the headquarters located in São Paulo every two months.

How to apply?

Those interested in participating in Nubank’s new program and who meet the aforementioned requirements will be able to apply directly through the program’s website until September 28. To do this, just access the following page https://sou.nu/estagio-23.

If there is any doubt regarding the registration process, the same as for any of the questions mentioned above, it will be possible to participate in a live during the 27th of September. It will take place at 19:00 by Brasília time. Therefore, to participate in this meeting, just access https://bit.ly/3BsqMcg.

