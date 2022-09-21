Number of canine treats contaminated with toxic substance grows: see list of products – Country

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) determined the collection of batches of dog treats produced by the companies FVO Alimentos Ltda., Peppy Pet Indústria e Comércio de Alimentos for Animals and Upper Dog Comercial Ltda. The findings on the food contamination happen since the beginning of September, when dogs would have died intoxicated when consuming products from the Bassar Pet Food brand, in Minas Gerais.

In the decision, published on Friday (16), the folder says that the contaminated substance, propylene glycol, is released for animal ingestion. However, the compound would have been adulterated by monoethylene glycol — type of antifreeze used in cooling systems, engines and radiators.

Subtitle:

Bassar brand products Photograph:

reproduction

When consumed, the toxic substance can attack, mainly, organs such as kidneys and the nervous systemaccording to professor of veterinary medicine Flavio Moutinho to the newspaper The globe.

“Symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea, but also prostration, which is when the animal is still and tired, and convulsions. If these signs appear, the animal should be taken immediately to the vet. And it’s always good to check if you don’t have snacks from the brands involved at home too”, detailed the specialist to the publication.

Snacks to be picked up

The batches of products that must be collected, according to the Map, are:

FVO Alimentos Ltda

Bifinho Bomguytos chicken flavor 65 g (lot 103-01);

Barbecue-flavored Bomguytos Steak 65 g (lots 221-01, 228-01, 234-01 and 248-01);

Bifinho Qualitá barbecue flavor (batch 237-01);

Dudogs (lots 237-01 and 242-01).

Peppy Pet Pet Food Industry and Commerce

Steak 60 g Peppy Dog grilled chicken (lots 5026 and 5738);

Stick 50 g Peppy Dog meat with sweet potato (lots 5280, 5283, 5758 and 5759);

Stick 50 g Peppy Dog chicken with peas (lots 5282 and 5746);

Steak 500 g Peppy Dog roast beef (lots 5274 and 5734);

Steak 60 g Peppy Dog puppies – milk and oatmeal (lot 5736);

Chopstick 50 g Peppy Dog meat with carrot (lot 5760).

Upper Dog Comercial Ltd.

DogFy Injected PP Size (lots 0003/202204, 0004/202206, 0006/202206, 0008/202206, 0009/202201, 0010/202206, 0012/202201, 0012/202206, 0013/202203, 0014/202206, 0015/202205, 0016/202205, 0017/202205, 0018/202206, 0023/202201, 0023/202207, 0024/202206, 0024/202207, 0027/202205, 0025/202207, 00206/202);

Dogfy Injected size P (lots 0001/202201 A 0008/202201, 0013/202201 A 0017/202201, 0024/202201, 0007/202202, 0010/202202 to 0018/202202, 0001/202203 to 0009/202203, 0001/202204 A 001/202205 to 0028/202205, 0001/202206 to 0009/202206, 0011/202206, 0013/202206, 0015/202206, 0017/202206, 0019/202206 to 0025/202206, 0030/202206 to 0033/ 202206, 0009/202207 to 0011/202207, 0016/202207, 0019/202207, 0020/202207, 0026/202207 to 0030/202207, 0012/202208 to 0021/202208);

Dogfy Injected Size M (lots 0010/202201, 0011/202201, 0018/202201 A 0022/202201, 0001/202202 to 0009/202202, 0019/202202 to 0023/202202, 0010/202203 to 0012/202203, 0014/202203, 0004/202204, 0005/202204, 0012/202205 to 0014/202205, 0002/202206, 0027/202206 to 0029/202206, 0021/202207 and 0022/202207).

what the companies say

Bassar told the The globe that all items made since February 7th of this year have been recalled. Interested parties may return the product to the store, which must return the amount paid, even if the package is already open or if part of the product has already been consumed.

FVO Alimentos stated, in a note to the newspaper, that: “In line with the guidelines of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (MAPA), it had already collected from the market, in a preventive and proactive way, all batches of Dudogs, Pâté Bomguy and Bomguytos Bifinho (in the flavors Barbecue and Chicken & Vegetables). ).

The action taken by FVO Alimentos was carried out on a preventive basis, even without any evidence of any intercurrence related to the products in question, and takes into account MAPA Official Letter 438/2022 (09/09/2022), which advised suppliers of the propylene glycol ingredient to carry out laboratory tests that can ensure the compliance of the input for food use.

FVO Alimentos has 55 years of history and commitment, being a pioneer in Brazil in the production of dry and wet foods and snacks. The company reiterates that propylene glycol is used in the composition only of products withdrawn from the market. All other brands produced by the company continue to be commercialized, with no doubts about the safety for pets.

Tecnoclean was among the suppliers of FVO Alimentos in the first months of 2022, but has already been discredited. Consumers who have any questions can contact [email protected] and 0800 0612105″.

Upper Dog Comercial Ltda announced that: “Through this official announcement, Dogfy reinforces the relationship of commitment to the quality and safety of our consumers. As a preventive measure, we will replace the batches manufactured in the period from 01/01/2022 to 08/31/2022, guidance from the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (MAPA).

It is also worth mentioning that we promptly submit Dogfy Dental snacks to laboratory tests and these have already been negative for any type of contamination of Propylene Glycol by Monoethylene Glycol. Other batches produced with the compound are also being analyzed and tested.

Dogfy emphasizes that the replacement is a precautionary measure, highlighting the quality of our products and processes that are constantly audited by MAPA and other competent inspection and health authorities. There are no reports that any of our products have caused inconvenience to our customers and their pets. For other clarifications, we are available via email: [email protected]”.

Peppy Pet Food Industry and Commerce has not yet commented.

Before you go, how about updating yourself with the most important news of the day? Access the DN Telegram and follow what is happening in Brazil and in the world with just one click: https://t.me/diario_do_nordeste