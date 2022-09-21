Number of millionaires in Brazil will grow 115% by 2026, points out Credit Suisse

The number of Brazilian millionaires will grow 115% between 2021 and 2026, well above the 40% world high projected for the period, according to the report. Global Wealth Report 2022from the research institute of Credit Suisse.

As a result, the number of people with assets over US$ 1 million should rise from 266 currently to 572 in Brazil. Worldwide, the number of millionaires is expected to rise from 62,483 to 87,562 in these five years.

The growth of millionaires in Brazil is higher than the projected increases in China (97%) and India (105%), countries that, like Brazil, are part of the BRICS. But it does not exceed the projected for Africa (173%).

Read too

• NY and Tokyo are the cities with the most millionaires in the world; see ranking

• Brazil has no billionaires among the 100 richest people in the world

• Who are the 10 richest women in Brazil, according to Forbes

Despite the strong increase predicted by Credit Suisse, Brazil had only 0.43% of the world’s millionaires last year and should reach 0.65% of the total in 2026, if estimates are correct.

The country currently concentrates 29.1% of Latin America’s millionaires, and this share is expected to grow to 31.4% in the coming years. Mexico currently has more millionaires than Brazil (318), but this number is expected to grow “only” 78% in 5 years, to 566, which will make the country overtaken.

USA leads top 10

The United States leads the ranking by hand, with 24,480 millionaires in 2021 and a projection of 27,664 in 2026 (up 13%). Then come China, Japan and the United Kingdom.

Americans account for 39.2% of all millionaires in the world today, but this proportion is expected to drop to 31.6% in 2026, despite their leadership not being threatened. The Chinese should go from the current 9.9% to 13.9%, even with the strong growth forecast (see the top 10 below).

According to Credit Suisse, the world will gain 25 million millionaires by 2026 partly because of inflation. “This rapid rise partly reflects the fact that higher inflation will make it easier to cross the million dollar threshold.”

Position Country 2021 2026 Variation 1 United States 24,480 27,664 13% two China 6,190 12,197 97% 3 Japan 3,366 4,790 42% 4 UK 2,849 4,672 64% 5 France 2,796 3,943 41% 6 Germany 2,683 3,386 26% 7 Canada 2,291 3,354 46% 8 Australia 2,177 2,941 35% 9 Italy 1,413 1,672 18% 10 South Korea 1,290 2,059 60%

Still not investing abroad? XP strategist gives a free class on how to become a partner in the largest companies in the world, straight from your cell phone – and without speaking English

Sign up and discover a new way to receive up to 200% above traditional savings, without giving up simplicity and security!

related