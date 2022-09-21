Nurses do walkout in some states by floor; SP has act

Nurses are on strike this Wednesday in several states of the country to demand the application of the national salary floor, which became law in August but is suspended by order of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

A balance by the National Federation of Nurses (FNE) reported some strikes in at least 10 states, including Minas Gerais, Pará, Bahia and the Federal District, while in places like São Paulo, Acre and Alagoas there will only be street acts.

The National Nursing Forum, which brings together several entities of the category, such as the Federal Nursing Council, the FNE and the National Confederation of Health Workers (CNTS), proposed a 24-hour national strike, but part of the state unions only approved mobilizations.

The national nursing floor was sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro, after congressional approval in August, but its application was suspended earlier this month by a decision of the STF, which considered a broader discussion about its funding necessary based on arguments according to the which many hospitals and philanthropic houses would not be able to afford the amounts.

The norm created a floor of 4,750 reais for nurses; 70% of this amount to nursing technicians; and 50% to nursing assistants and midwives. According to the text, the national floor is valid for employees under the CLT regime and for civil servants from the three spheres – Union, States and Municipalities -, including municipalities and foundations.

Solange Caetano, director of training at FNE and representative of the federation at the National Nursing Forum, said that the day of strike and mobilization aims to pressure both the STF and Congressmen and the Executive.

“Trying to sensitize the ministers of the STF, because we still have the judgment on the merits, so that they vote for the constitutionality of the law. about the matter as soon as possible, that it does not wait for the electoral process”, he said.

The indication of the union entities is to maintain 30% of the contingent, as provided by law, and 100% for urgent and emergency care, according to her.

In São Paulo, which has around 176,000 nurses, attendance at the assembly was low, in part because most of the category in the region, especially in the capital of São Paulo, already receives above the minimum salary, said the president of the nurses’ union of the State, Elaine Leoni. A march – from the Regional Nursing Council to MASP – aims to bring together about 2 thousand professionals from 10 am.

In Rio de Janeiro, where there was a one-day stoppage last week, the state nurses union will hold an assembly this Wednesday to decide the next steps. According to Caetano, the employers’ sector managed to obtain a favorable court decision in the State that requires the maintenance of a large part of the contingent. A similar case occurs in Goiás, where the hospital union (Sindhoesg) was able to obtain an injunction determining a minimum number of 80%.

Among the nursing assistants and technicians, represented by the CNTS, the preliminary expectation is for some stoppage, part-time or 24 hours, in about 15 states, said the entity’s president, Valdirlei Castagna. “North and Northeast regions are the ones that are most mobilized for strikes,” he said.

Hospitals speak out of respect

The executive director of the National Association of Private Hospitals (Anahp), Antônio Britto, said that the hospitals’ position “is one of absolute respect for the cause of nursing” and that the STF’s decision creates a new opportunity for dialogue between the parties involved to that a source of funding for the salary floor is found.

“We wasted the opportunity when (the agenda) was in Congress. We don’t want to waste a new one,” he said. Anahp claims to represent 36.6% of the country’s private hospital groups.

The Senate may vote next week on the first of the initiatives raised to guarantee the payment of the nursing floor, said the rapporteur for the 2023 Budget, Senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), on Tuesday. The idea is to vote on a complementary bill that authorizes the reallocation of resources already allocated to states and municipalities within the scope of Covid for health actions, which could serve as a source for the payment of the floor.

“Pacheco made a commitment to vote for him before the election,” Castro said. “It will probably be next week,” he added.

The National Confederation of Health, Hospitals, Establishments and Services (CNSaúde), author of the measure in the STF that suspended the floor, did not comment.

Large hospital companies listed on the stock exchange, such as Rede D’Or, Hapvida and Dasa, also did not take a specific position on the stoppage.