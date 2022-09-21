Nursing workers protest for the salary floor in Praa 7 – Gerais

Protesters are on Av. Afonso Pena (photo: gor Passarini/EM/DA Press)

Nursing workers from several hospitals in Belo Horizonte and in the interior of Minas Gerais protest this Wednesday morning (9/21) due to the suspension of the salary floor.

The protest started at Praça 7, downtown. Following Av. Afonso Pena, the nurses sing ‘pay attention, don’t be fooled. Without nursing there is no health’.

The strike will last 24 hours and was convened by the National Nursing Forum (FNE) for the entire country last week (12/9).

In addition to the demonstration, according to the strikers, a minimum scale of 30% will be maintained to assist patients. The act started at 8 am, with the support of unions and the Regional Nursing Council of Minas Gerais (Coren-MG).

The nurses also sing “with a fight and with determination, the floor comes out by force”.

Present at the act are the Single Health Workers Union (Sind-Sade/MG), the Ipsemg Servers Union (Sisipsemg) and the Health Service Establishments Employees Union (Sindeess, from the private sector) and the Syntappi- MG (which represents technicians and assistants from UPA Centro-Sul and Hospital Risoleta Neves).

detour in traffic

According to BHTrans, drivers must choose to detour through Av. do Contorno, next to the Floresta viaduct. The retention ends at Alameda Ezequiel Dias.

interesting to get away from the paths to Praça da Estação, Av. dos Andradas and Nossa Senhora do Carmo. Also according to BHTrans, there are several poles of the demonstration spread across the center of Belo Horizonte, so the traffic is loaded on the detours.

*internship under editor Benny Cohen