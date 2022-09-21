NVIDIA Announces RTX 4090 and More Ada Lovelace GPUs; see prices

During the NVIDA conference at GTC, the company announced its new generation of graphics cards, featuring the Ada Lovelace architecture. The main model is the RTX 4090, which can be up to four times faster than the current RTX 3090.

The board had already been leaked with several technical specifications, but now, with the official announcement, the new flagship on the green side arrives with 24 GB of GDDR6X VRAM memory, clocked at 21 Gbps and 384-bit interface.

The model still has more than 16 thousand CUDA cores, 128 stream multiprocessors, 96 MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs. Frequencies are in the range of 2.0 to 3.0 Ghz, while consumption will certainly be massive, pulling more than 450W with a 16-pin connection.

NVIDIA/disclosure

The RTX 4080, which was also announced, is slightly more modest. The chip comes with versions of 12 and 16 GB of VRAM memory, and because of that it will have a greater variation in configurations. However, the beefier model arrives with a base clock of 2.5 Ghz, more than 9 thousand CUDA cores, 64 MB of L2 cache and 224 ROPs.

This 12 Gb version is what for many should be the RTX 4070, which didn’t show up at the presentation. The variant has just over 7,000 CUDA cores, and a lower TDP, close to 285W.

price and availability

The RTX 4090 hits the market on October 12 from US$1,599; while the RTX 4080 will start at $1,199 in November.