Oi (OIBR3) loses BRL 0.24 per share if it has to return BRL 1.4 billion; “very bad news” says BTG – Money Times

O BTG Pactual classified the news that The clear, TIM Brazil (TIMS3) and Alive (VIVT3) requested the return of R$ 1.73 billion, which corresponds to the difference between the post-closing adjustment and the amount retained by the buyers in the sale of the company’s mobile unit, to the Hey (OIBR3) as “very bad”.

The three telecommunications companies withheld 9% of the amount to be paid to Oi (R$ 1.4 billion) precisely as a protection for eventual adjustments.

So now they are saying that they will not pay the remaining R$ 1.4 billion and want to be reimbursed for another R$ 1.8 billion.

Of these R$ 3.2 billion combined, TIM, Alive and clear would be entitled to R$1.4 billion, R$1.1 billion and R$0.7 billion, respectively. We believe that the price adjustment is mainly related to the number of new net customers.

In a report sent to clients last Monday (19), analysts Carlos Sequeira, Osni Carfi and Vitor Melo point out that Hey it will not immediately receive the amount retained by the three telecom companies, and its short-term cash will be under pressure while the final amount to be readjusted is under discussion.

If there is no agreement, there will be the opinion of another independent auditor and, finally, if the situation persists, an arbitration will be necessary.

“And even if the final adjustment is “only” the 9% retained by the telecom companies (R$ 1.4 billion), this would still be equivalent to a negative impact of R$ 0.24 per share”, he calculates.

In the last session, telecom shares plummeted 11%. In this auction, the role of Hey fell 2.13%, to R$ 0.46, around 12:33 pm.

Still according to BTGthe model of Hey is being revised and new estimates are expected to be published in the coming weeks.

In the view of greata negative opinion is something quite harmful to the Heywhich seeks to deleverage and ensure maximum cash in the short term to pay its debts.

THE Hey informs that it will adopt “all appropriate measures”, including the exercise of its right to present the buyers with a notice of disagreement regarding the post-closing adjustment, within 30 working days, detailing the reasons for its disagreement with the items, values ​​and calculations.

In the 30 days following receipt of the notification, says the Heythe parties may seek to resolve in good faith any differences they may have regarding the post-closing adjustment.

