Oil platform has production interrupted in ES after risks of leakage

The oil platform vessel FPSO Cidade de Vitória had production interrupted after serious irregularities were identified in the structures at the site.

Oil platform vessel FPSO Cidade de Vitória



| Photo: Disclosure / Brazilian Navy



Among the problems found are failures in emergency systems and a high risk of gas leakage, which could even cause an explosion on the platform.

According to Petrobras, the decision to interdict the vessel came during an audit by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), which began on May 30 this year.

With the inspection, the ANP opted to stop, preventively, the production of the FPSO Cidade de Vitória, a chartered platform from Saipem, to conclude the maintenance activities, before the issuance of the final report by the regulatory body.

The president of the Espírito Santo Oil Workers Union (Sindipetro/ES), Etory Feller Sperandio, commented on the decision.

“The interdiction happened due to serious failures in the integrity of the platform. Leaks, inoperative control systems and failures in the emergency communication apparatus”, he explains.

According to Sperandio, the risks are of high severity for the safety of workers at the site.

“Our greatest fear, as a workers’ union, is the repetition of what happened with the FPSO Cidade de São Mateus, with 9 fatalities. The problems encountered are very similar (risk of explosive atmosphere, failure of communication and protocols) and we cannot accept a new tragedy to repeat itself. It is terrifying to see this same macabre story being told by new actors”, he says.

After the fact, Sindipetro/ES sued the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT) against Petrobras and the company Saipem, responsible for the operation of the FPSO CVIT platform.

“Companies have to define and implement the platform’s safety and integrity actions. As a union, we remain vigilant and will denounce any action that brings risk to workers”, he concludes.

The organization’s legal information highlights that the platform has serious structural flaws and, even so, the Saipem company seeks to return to operations, putting the safety of employees at risk.

Now, they ask for the establishment of an administrative procedure to investigate the irregularities presented.

According to the organization, measures are needed to correct the defects found and to guarantee the safety of workers on the FPSO CVIT platform.

The FPSO is idle at its original location in the Golfinho field and normal production is expected to return by the end of the year.