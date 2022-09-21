Olivia breaks up with Lou and Rico in Cara e Courage | come around

But the test is for Isis (Mika Makino) who is expecting a child from Renan (Bruno Fagundes).
Review the scene where Isis, afraid of being discovered, hides the object in her friend’s bag
Isis confirms her pregnancy and accidentally throws the test in Marcia’s bag
Obsessed with the situation, Olivia decides to tell Lou (Victoria Bohn) without first being sure. And the result falls like a bomb in the dancer’s lap.
Olivia (Paula Braun) breaks up with Lou (Vitória Bohn) and Rico (André Luiz Frambach) in ‘Cara e Coragem’ — Photo: TV Globo
“You know that Marcia dated Rico, right? Well, after that she told me that she didn’t have anyone. Marcia is pregnant!”, announces Lou’s mother.
Faced with her daughter’s reaction, Olivia says it’s an assumption, but Lou takes it as the absolute truth and thinks she’s being deceived once again.
“Rico kept seeing Márcia, even after we were together? I can’t believe he did the same thing Renan did to me. What does my father do! Isn’t there a good man?!”, she says, disappointed. and furious.
Summary of ‘Cara e Courage’: Chapters from September 19th to 24th
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Rico (André Luiz Frambach) tries to explain himself to Lou (Vitória Bohn), but the dancer decides to end the relationship — Photo: TV Globo
Lou looks for Rico and ends the relationship, accusing him of betrayal:
“I found it hard to believe that Renan was deceiving me, but with you I realized it quickly. You got Marcia pregnant, are you going to have a child with her and you didn’t tell me?!”
Surprised, Rico asks them to understand together what is happening, but Lou remains unyielding:
“We’re done. I didn’t do anything, Rico. I’m just tired of being played with. Very tired.”
The scenes will air from this Wednesday, 9/21, in Cara e Coragem.
21 set
Wednesday
Martha talks to Caio and is impressed by the fake businessman’s kindness. Italo discovers that Regina and Leonardo were not with Dagmar the night Clarice died. Jessica catches Andréa and Bob together and pretends to be jealous. Ítalo tells the partners about his meeting with Dagmar. Rebeca reveals to Andréa that she is looking for the mother who abandoned her. Leonardo decides to accept Regina’s plan for Martha to get involved with Caio and leave the company. Marcia finds the pregnancy test in her bag and looks for Isis. Olivia tells Lou that Marcia is pregnant and she believes that the baby’s father is Rico. Andréa looks for Pat because of Rebeca. Gaius kisses Martha.
