On a visit to Cruzeiro, Ronaldo jokes with Stênio about dribbling on Gum: “Messed up, huh?”; video | cruise

Ronaldo was at Toca da Raposa this Tuesday, the last day of work before the duel between Cruzeiro and Vasco. And the atmosphere, with access knocking on the door, is one of the best. The video released by the club shows the high spirits of the “boss” with everyone at the training center (watch below) .

Cruzeiro: Ronaldo’s presence in training has fun with athletes: “You messed up the boy!”

Phenomenon distributed smiles and laughter. He greeted each of the players, chatted with Paulo Pezzolano, Paulo André and Pedro Martins, among other employees. The manager also took the opportunity to joke with Stênio about the goal scored (see below) against CRB, after two dribbles on defender Gum.

“Messed up the boy there, huh?! What the hell. Even I went (on the dribble)”

At 7 min of the 2nd half – goal from inside the area by Stênio do Cruzeiro against CRB

And on the days when the Phenomenon goes to Toca da Raposa, it’s natural for players to post photos on social media with the former player. Stênio published a “before and after”. A photo from the time when Ronaldo was a Corinthians player, and the other taken this Tuesday.

Stênio was revealed in the basic categories of Cruzeiro and was loaned to Torino, from Italy, in the middle of last year. In June of this year, after the end of the transfer to European football, he returned to Toca da Raposa to be used by Paulo Pezzolano.

The player scored the winning goal over Bahia, in the opening of the return, in direct confrontation for a place in the elite of the Brazilian Championship. He was absent due to shoulder pain, but returned being decisive again against CRB.

2 of 3 Stênio during Cruzeiro training at Toca da Raposa — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Stênio during Cruzeiro training at Toca da Raposa — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

The trend is for the boy to be available again against Vasco, a game that will feature Ronaldo at Mineirão. In case of victory, Cruzeiro will mathematically confirm access to Serie A.

