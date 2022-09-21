Operators can be fined up to R$ 50 million if they do not pass on ICMS discount to consumers, says Anatel; understand | Economy

The decision is in a precautionary measure issued on Tuesday (20) night by the agency. The text was released this Wednesday (21). The publication in the “Official Gazette” is still to be published, scheduled for this Thursday (22), when the measure will come into force.

Understand, point by point, Anatel’s determination:

The agency determined to the providers of telecommunications services – companies like Claro, TIM, OI, Vivo, among others – the immediate transfer to their consumers of the reduction of the rates of ICMS, a state tax.

Why did Anatel make this determination?

Because Complementary Law No. 194, of June 23, 2022, limited the ICMS rate charged on essential services such as telecommunications to 17% or 18%, depending on the state. ICMS is a state tax and, in general, states charged higher rates.

However, the discount resulting from the reduction in the rate has not yet been fully passed on to consumers. That is, according to Anatel, companies would be collecting less tax, but have not yet passed on the discount to the consumer, obtaining an “undue” advantage.

What is the deadline for companies to pass on the discount?

The period is up to 15 days, counted from the publication of the precautionary measure in the “Official Gazette”. The precautionary measure should be published in the Thursday edition (22) of the DOU.

Do companies need to pass the retroactive discount?

Yup. According to Anatel, the measures must be adopted within a period of up to 15 days, counted from the publication in the “Official Gazette”, with retroactive effects to the date of publication of the Complementary Law.

Can companies offer additional services in lieu of the discount?

Not. According to the counselor Emmanoel Campelo, from Anatel, offering additional services in place of the discount is irregular and will not be accepted by the agency.

Will Anatel monitor compliance with the decision?

Yup. Complaints registered in Anatel’s service channels will also support this monitoring, in addition to the information provided by the companies.

What is the punishment for the company that does not pass on the discount to the consumer?

Failure to comply with the measures may result in the imposition of a fine of up to R$50 million, as provided for in the agency’s bylaws.

Does the precautionary measure cover all telecommunications service providers?

Not. The determination does not apply to companies that opted for the simplified tax regime, Simples Nacional, as these companies already have a reduced burden and were not affected by Complementary Law 194/2022.

What is the discount that the consumer can have on their invoices with the transfer?

It depends on the type of service and plan contracted, in addition to the state. In general and on average, the discount can be from 10% to 11%, in Anatel’s calculations. But, again, it varies from consumer to consumer, says the agency.

What do the main telecommunications companies say?

Conexis, which represents the main telecommunications companies, said that “on this ICMS matter, companies are responding individually”. O g1 sought out the main providers and awaits a return.