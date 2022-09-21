Oppo arrives in Brazil; Reno7 for R$2,999, with powerful camera but without 5G

The Chinese manufacturer Oppo launched, yesterday (19), its first cell phone in Brazil: the Reno7. It is a premium intermediary, which comes to dispute this fierce smartphone market. The novelty is already on pre-sale, for R$ 2,999 (up to 10 interest-free installments) and starts shipping on 10/26.

There are two color options: cosmic black and aurora blue (with iridescent effect), with 128 GB of storage. The official resellers in the country are Amazon and Vivo. Anyone who buys the device before 12/31 in these stores and registers on the brand’s website will be covered with a comprehensive 5-year warranty.

The smartphone’s biggest differentials are: a good set of cameras, with emphasis on the selfie sensor and microscopic mode, control by “gestures in the air”, and super-fast battery charging.

Oppo is the fourth largest cellphone maker in the world, behind Samsung, Apple and Xiaomi, according to market consultancy Counterpoint.

Actor Caio Castro was announced as the brand’s ambassador in the country.

Oppo Reno7 box contents, with charger and case Image: Disclosure

“We chose Reno7 for our debut in Brazil as it is one of the most successful products in other countries,” said the country’s chief executive, Jim Zhang, in a statement released in July this year, when the company announced its arrival.

The Chinese says it has bet on this first model – and not on a top of the line – due to the more affordable value. But it arrived a little more expensive than expected. For comparative purposes, in direct conversion, the Reno7 costs around R$2,300 in Mexico and R$1,800 in India, two emerging markets, similar to Brazil — there is no official resale in the United States.

What’s new in Reno7

Despite not being compatible with 5G technology, something expected for a new device in this price range, the Reno7 enters the premium intermediate category. That is, it has some settings seen on more advanced cell phones. Check out the main settings below:

Night scene recorded with the Reno7 Image: Marcella Duarte

rear cameras

The rear set has a 64 MP main camera, a 2 MP sensor (for the background blur effect) and a 2 MP macro lens — the most differentiated, which allows the microscope mode, with up to 30x zoom, to see very small details such as leather and flower textures, fabric fibers and banknotes etc.

This lens also has an orbital light — like a ring light — around it, which helps to illuminate microscopic scenes and also works as a cell phone notification indicator, flashing when there are unread messages and staying on when the device is charging.

Among the photo and video options there is portrait mode bokeh (with background blur, which can be adjusted) and beauty effects customizable (you can make your face more natural or artificial). All images are processed by artificial intelligence.

Selfie with maximum background blur and made of light beauty Image: Marcella Duarte

selfie camera

Another highlight is the front camera, which uses the exclusive sensor IMX709, developed by Sony. It uses a binning algorithm (which combines four pixels into one) and RGBW matrix, capable of capturing up to 60% more light and reducing photography noise by up to 35%, offering sharper and clearer images even in low light conditions. , according to Oppo.

You can make double-view videos, simultaneously recording what comes from the front and rear cameras in a single file.

Drums

The 4,500 mAh battery promises a full day of use. But the most interesting thing is the 33W super-fast charging, which, according to Oppo, allows for 160 minutes of voice calls after only a 5-minute charge; full recharging takes 60 minutes.

gestures in the air

An interesting feature is the smart gesture feature, which can be useful when your hands are full or dirty, or further away from your cell phone — for example, when cooking. You can control the screen with gestures in the air, up and down.

anti-spy

There is a concealer notifications, which temporarily disables them if another person’s face is detected looking at the device, even if peeking over your shoulder.

Finishing

The device is very light and thin, measuring 0.75 cm thick and weighing 175g. The rear has the Reno Glow finish, with a soft touch with a satin feel, which leaves no fingerprints and reflects light differently.

games

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 processor (the same as the Chinese competitor Realme 9, which can be found for R$1,699, with 8 GB of RAM and a 108 MP main camera), offers a good balance between performance and power consumption (it’s more faster and the battery lasts longer).

According to the company, it is designed for entertainment, mainly a wide use of the camera, streaming and games. The “quick start” feature leaves the most demanding games and apps pre-loaded so they launch quickly. The “game focus” mode blocks notifications from other apps during games.

expandable RAM

Another unprecedented technology in Brazil allows you to virtually expand the RAM memory (from 6GB) to up to 11gb, in case you need to increase the performance of the device. This can be done and undone at any time.

Screen

The screen is 6.4 inches (16.25 cm), with Amoled technology and Full HD+ resolution. One of the advantages is the 90 Hz refresh rate, an index that represents the speed of transition of animations on the screen. The higher the number, the better.

In practice, the launch screen tends to have a more fluid transition of images. Nowadays, the market already sees an increasing number of premium cell phones with refresh rate of 90 Hz and 120 Hz. Some models work with 144 Hz.

Operational system

Oppo smartphones use a customization of the Android system called ColorOS, which offers interactions through gestures and allows, among others, the creation of unique personalized avatars — the so-called “omojis”.

Reno7 data sheet

Screen: 6.4 inches Amoled Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) with 90Hz refresh rate

Front Camera: Sony IMX709 32 MP (f/2.4)

Rear Camera: 64 MP (f/1.7) + 8 MP (f/3.3 microscopic) + 2 MP (f/2.4)

Operating System: ColorOS 12, based on Android 12

Processor: Snapdragon 680 4G Qualcomm SM6225

RAM: 6 GB (expandable to 11 GB)

Internal Storage: 128 GB

Battery: 4,500 mAh with 33W SuperVOOC charge

Dimensions: 16 x 7.3 x 0.75 cm; 175 grams

Who is OPPO in the mobile market?

It is estimated that over 500 million people use Oppo products. The arrival in Brazil follows the company’s debut in Latin America, with the start of a local operation in Mexico at the end of June.

It also officially sells its phones in Colombia, Chile and Peru. Here, we can already find some of their products on marketplaces, marketed by unofficial representatives.

The Chinese brand is known for presenting innovations in the manufacture of smartphones – it is said to have registered more than 65,000 patents related to consumer electronics. With some frequency, Oppo presents prototypes of devices with very different features or formats.

Last year, for example, it revealed the OPPO X 2021, with an expandable screen — to enlarge it, simply “unroll” the screen. The cell phone can also be recharged over the air.

Oppo X 2021 Image: Reproduction

During the Mobile World Congress fair, in Barcelona (Spain), this year, the Chinese manufacturer presented the first 240W charger, capable of going from 0 to 100% in 9 minutes.

Other than that, the brand’s smartphones, especially the top-of-the-line ones, are known for their camera quality and fast charging. The OPPO Find X5 Pro, the most sophisticated to date from the manufacturer, has an 80W charger, which goes from 0 to 50% in 12 minutes.

How will she act in Brazil?

According to the company, the arrival in Brazil does not initially involve plans for domestic production. The company will import all appliances from China.

“We noticed that, each year, many people bought our smartphones through international purchasing or purchasing agents. Therefore, we entered the country to deliver directly into the hands of Brazilians or any interested party,” Zhang wrote.

Depending on the sales success at this beginning, more powerful smartphones may arrive in the country in the coming months, such as the Find X line. “Brazil is an essential key market for our growth and we expect our sales to increase 100% in one year” , added Zhang.

We choose each product carefully, independently, and check prices on the date of publication (that is, they may vary!). When you buy through our link, we earn a commission, but you don’t pay extra for it.