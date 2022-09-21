Organized by Atlético launches ‘Disk Balada’; Zaracho complains of harassment

Main organized supporters of Atlético-MG, Galoucura launched a ‘Disk-Balada’ in the afternoon for fans to denounce Atlético players in bars in Belo Horizonte during the night. Hours after releasing a phone number to receive ‘complaints’, the fans’ profile posted a photo of some members of the organization alongside midfielder Matías Zaracho. Soon after, it was the Argentine player’s turn to complain about the harassment.

According to Galo’s number 15, he was accompanied by family members who arrived in Belo Horizonte in recent days.

“To clarify things… I was about to eat with my family who came from Argentina. I was drinking water and having a quiet time with people I don’t see every day. Can I get charged? Yes!! But on the other hand my family was scared,” the athlete complained via Twitter.

to clear things up…

I was about to eat with my family who came from Argentina. I was drinking water and having a quiet time with people I don’t see every day. can i be charged? Yea!! but on the other hand my family was scared. — Matias Zaracho (@zarachomatiasf1) September 21, 2022

The campaign created by Atlético’s organizer began after Atlético’s failures in the 2022 season. Current national and Copa do Brasil champion, Galo is doing very poorly in the Brasileirão, in addition to eliminations in Libertadores and also in the Copa do Brasil.

With 40 points, Atlético is in 7th place in the Brasileirão, far from contention for the title and threatened with not playing the 2023 edition of the Copa Libertadores. With only two victories in the last ten rounds of the competition, Galo returns to the field next week, when it receives the leader Palmeiras, in Mineirão.