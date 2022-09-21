Organized by Atlético-MG launches “disk ballad”, and Matías Zaracho is approached by group in bar | athletic-mg

Members of an organized team from Atlético-MG approached Matías Zaracho, who was in a bar in the Pampulha region, in Belo Horizonte, on Tuesday night. The images were shared on social media.

The situation occurs on the same day that one of the biggest organizers of the club released the “ballad disk” on social networks, asking fans to “denounce” players from the Atletico squad attending events.

The message posted on social media was in a threatening tone: “Did you see a Galo player at a club? Get in touch. Just send a photo and the location. The rest, leave it to us!”

Atlético-MG organizers charge Zaracho in a bar

The organization itself published a photo of Zaracho in conversation with some people in uniform, followed by the message: “Disk ballad on. If you, player, want to go clubbing, think twice. We are Clube Atlético Mineiro”.

Zaracho used social media to comment on the matter and reported that family members were scared:

“To clarify things. I was about to eat with my family who came from Argentina. I was drinking water and having a quiet time with people I don’t see every day. Can I be charged? Yes! But on the other hand, my family was scared

Members of Atlético-MG organizers charge Zaracho in a bar

The ge sought out Atlético-MG, but did not receive a response until the article was published. The player was spared against Avaí, at the weekend, and trained with the group on Tuesday.

Atlético-MG is in a bad moment of the season. After the elimination in the Copa do Brasil, with Turco Mohamed, Cuca was hired, but has only 33% of success. The team was eliminated by Palmeiras in Libertadores and is only in seventh place in the Brazilian Championship, with 40 points, four of Athletico-PR, which opens the classification zone to the pre-Libertadores.

