Organized by Cruzeiro make fun of Galoucura, from Atltico, in a bar

Cruzeiro fans mocked Galoucura
photo: Assembly with publicity photos of Atltico and Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro fans mocked Galoucura

After Galoucura’s action, which harassed midfielder Matas Zaracho, in a bar in Belo Horizonte, this Tuesday (20), two organized Cruzeiro fans made posts on social media mocking rival fans.

If Galoucura launched ‘Disk Denncia’, with a cell phone number to receive complaints from players in bars or restaurants in the capital of Minas Gerais or other places, Cachazeiros created a similar campaign.

“Have you seen a Cruzeiro player at a club? Get in touch so we can celebrate with them”, said Cachazeiros, on social networks.

Cruzeiro is close to confirming Serie A accession to the Brazilian Championship. If they beat Vasco, this Wednesday (21), at 9 pm, in Mineiro, the celestial team is guaranteed to be the elite of national football in 2023.

Already the Blue Mfia quoted the phrase of a famous meme. “The team in this situation and the guys having dinner.”

Zaracho made a post on social media claiming he was going out with his family.

“To clarify things… I was about to eat with my family who came from Argentina. I was drinking water and having a quiet time with people I don’t see every day. Can I get charged? Yes!! But why? On the other hand, my family was scared,” said the Argentine midfielder.

