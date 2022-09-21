Organized by Cruzeiro make fun of Galoucura, from Atltico, in a bar

photo: Assembly with publicity photos of Atltico and Cruzeiro Cruzeiro fans mocked Galoucura

After Galoucura’s action, which harassed midfielder Matas Zaracho, in a bar in Belo Horizonte, this Tuesday (20), two organized Cruzeiro fans made posts on social media mocking rival fans.

If Galoucura launched ‘Disk Denncia’, with a cell phone number to receive complaints from players in bars or restaurants in the capital of Minas Gerais or other places, Cachazeiros created a similar campaign.

“Have you seen a Cruzeiro player at a club? Get in touch so we can celebrate with them”, said Cachazeiros, on social networks.

Do not speak! %uD83E%uDD8A%uD83C%uDF7B We are extremely worried about the moment that our team has been living, we will be launching the disk ballad to monitor the behavior of our players, we count on the help of all of you. pic.twitter.com/c4dxGuarIf — %uD83C%uDDE7%uD83C%uDDF7 CACHAZEIROS %uD83C%uDDEE%uD83C%uDDF9 (@Cachazeiros) September 21, 2022

Cruzeiro is close to confirming Serie A accession to the Brazilian Championship. If they beat Vasco, this Wednesday (21), at 9 pm, in Mineiro, the celestial team is guaranteed to be the elite of national football in 2023.

Already the Blue Mfia quoted the phrase of a famous meme. “The team in this situation and the guys having dinner.”

Zaracho made a post on social media claiming he was going out with his family.

“To clarify things… I was about to eat with my family who came from Argentina. I was drinking water and having a quiet time with people I don’t see every day. Can I get charged? Yes!! But why? On the other hand, my family was scared,” said the Argentine midfielder.