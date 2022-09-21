Out of the national team, Arthur participates in Liverpool’s under-21 defeat

Outside the Brazilian national team, midfielder Arthur participated in the 1-0 defeat of Liverpool’s under-21 team, today (20), against Rochdale, for the EFL Trophy. The Brazilian – who is 26 years old – joined the Reds in the last transfer window, on loan from Juventus.

Seeking to regain physical shape, Arthur played for 62 minutes and was replaced by Jay Spearing. Last Saturday, against Leicester City’s under-21 team, the Brazilian played the full 90 minutes.

According to the English website “Liverpool Echo”, Arthur had a “confident display” despite the Reds’ setback. The tabloid also praised the Brazilian’s “use of the ball”, which received an 8. For the vehicle, the experience and talent of the midfielder shone.

Yesterday’s game was dramatic for Liverpool, who ended the match with one player short. Defender Oludare Olufunwa was sent off after committing a penalty, saved by Luke Hewitson.

Liverpool announced the signing of Arthur on the final day of the transfer window. The Brazilian was loaned by Juventus until June 2023. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Reds have a millionaire purchase option in the contract to keep the player permanently: 37.5 million euros (about R$192 million at current quote).

Liverpool’s objective with the arrival of the Brazilian is to have an “emergency” reinforcement for the midfield, as several players in the sector are delivered to the medical department.