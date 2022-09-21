Palmeiras and Dudu discuss contract renewal, but have differences; see behind the scenes of the negotiation

Dudu’s current contract with Palmeiras ends in December 2023

palm trees and Dudu discuss the attacker’s contract renewal, which goes up to december 2023.

However, the parties have disagreements as to the duration of the new bond and have not yet reached an agreement on the subject.

The information was first published by the website Our Lecture and confirmed by ESPN.com.br.

According to sources heard by the report, there is no rush to define the topic, since the priority at the moment is the fight for the title of Brazilian championship.

With that, the conversations should be intensified after the end of the season, when Dudu will enter his final year of bond at Palestra Itália.

Initially, the striker showed interest in renewing for another four seasons, which would extend his contract until 2027.

Alviverde, in turn, replied that it would accept to raise by two more, until 2025.

In a 2nd round of negotiation, then, Dudu lowered the “request” for three more seasons, until 2026. However, Palestinians continued to offer two more.

With that, the conversations have stalled, and now it is necessary to see who will give in for the signature to happen.

Despite the differences, Palmeiras intends to continue with the number 7, while the ace also wants to remain at Palestra Itália, which has been his home since 2015.

In the current season, Dudu adds 8 goals and 10 assists in 57 matches, in addition to the Paulistão and Recopa Sul-Americana titles.