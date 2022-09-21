Palmeiras launches exclusive shirt for supporters; see details | palm trees

Palmeiras launched a commemorative and exclusive shirt for members-fans of the Avanti program. The model will cost BRL 349.99 and is for sale online at palmasstore.com and in physical stores at Palmeiras Store.

The shirt is white and has long sleeves, alluding to the model used by the club during the 1930s, when it was still called Palestra Italia and had the letters P and I on the shield, with green and red details on the collar and cuffs.

1 of 3 New Palmeiras shirt — Photo: Reproduction New Palmeiras shirt — Photo: Reproduction

– Creating an exclusive shirt for Avanti members is a way of repaying all the support they have given to Palmeiras, whether by attending games or investing monthly in the program to help the club. We are delighted to make this historic item available to our nearly 90,000 Avantis. Together, we will make Palmeiras stronger and stronger – said President Leila Pereira.

The release of the shirt marks the 80th anniversary of the “Arrancada Heroica de 1942”, which marked the change of name from Palestra to Palmeiras.

The partnership between Puma and Palmeiras is heavily demanded by fans to reduce the values ​​of the club’s official shirts. Recently, in an exclusive interview with gePresident Leila Pereira admitted the difficulty in getting a popular version of the official shirt.

2 of 3 Exclusive Palmeiras shirt for supporters — Photo: Reproduction/Youtube Exclusive Palmeiras shirt for supporters — Photo: Reproduction/Youtube

Recently, Palmeiras launched a new line of the third kit. At the club, the assessment is that there was good acceptance of the new line, so much so that the player model, with a different and more expensive technology (R$ 399.90), came to sell out in official stores, including physical ones.

