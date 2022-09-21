Pantanal: Alcides will receive love declaration from Zaquieu in this Tuesday’s chapter | come around

In a war scenario, love speaks louder. In this Tuesday’s chapter of Pantanal, Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) will make a homophobic joke with Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) and will leave everyone saddened by what happened. Soon after, Bruaca’s lover (Isabel Teixeira) will look for the former butler to apologize and, in the middle of the discussion, she will receive a loving declaration from him.
“I can’t understand why you insist so much on this here”, Alcides will ask.
“Because of you, Alcides!”, Zaquieu will say. “I’m serious… All this… All this effort of mine… It’s to get closer to you. (…) Despite all the nonsense and rudeness you told me, you were the only man who accepted me close…”
How will this confession end? See images from this Tuesday’s chapter
Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) will look for Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) — Photo: Globo
Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) will say that he no longer accepts excuses from Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) — Photo: Globo
Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) will question Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) about what makes him put up with pedestrians — Photo: Globo
Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira), then, will reveal his feelings — Photo: Globo
Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) will be scared of Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) — Photo: Globo
Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) will be thrilled to open the game — Photo: Globo
Don’t miss the news from Pantanal!
🎧 Hear what will happen in this Tuesday’s chapter:
🎧 Listen to the summaries of soap operas this week
🎧 Guito spoilers the final stretch of Pantanal and reflects on the bad side of fame; listen here! 👇