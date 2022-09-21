Pantanal: Alcides will receive love declaration from Zaquieu in this Tuesday’s chapter | come around

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Pantanal: Alcides will receive love declaration from Zaquieu in this Tuesday’s chapter | come around 2 Views

In a war scenario, love speaks louder. In this Tuesday’s chapter of Pantanal, Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) will make a homophobic joke with Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) and will leave everyone saddened by what happened. Soon after, Bruaca’s lover (Isabel Teixeira) will look for the former butler to apologize and, in the middle of the discussion, she will receive a loving declaration from him.

“I can’t understand why you insist so much on this here”, Alcides will ask.

“Because of you, Alcides!”, Zaquieu will say. “I’m serious… All this… All this effort of mine… It’s to get closer to you. (…) Despite all the nonsense and rudeness you told me, you were the only man who accepted me close…”

How will this confession end? See images from this Tuesday’s chapter

Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) will look for Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) — Photo: Globo

Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) will say that he no longer accepts excuses from Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) — Photo: Globo

Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) will question Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) about what makes him put up with pedestrians — Photo: Globo

Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira), then, will reveal his feelings — Photo: Globo

Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) will be scared of Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) — Photo: Globo

Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) will be thrilled to open the game — Photo: Globo

Don’t miss the news from Pantanal!

🎧 Hear what will happen in this Tuesday’s chapter:

🎧 Listen to the summaries of soap operas this week

🎧 Guito spoilers the final stretch of Pantanal and reflects on the bad side of fame; listen here! 👇

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Luísa Sonza is denied by columnist: “She tried to humiliate me”

Alessandro Lo Bianco replied to the singer’s outburst Tweet and recalled a harsh response he …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved