Pantanal: José Leôncio discovers that his death is near, takes an unexpected action and lies to Filó: “I’m tired…”

Before dying, the cattle king will marry Filó (Dira Paes) and say “I love you” to his companion for the first time; Jove’s father (Jesuíta Barbosa) will be the victim of a heart attack

In “wetland“, José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) will be in increasingly weakened health. After scaring the farm’s residents, the cattle king won’t get rid of tiredness and will worry again Phylum (Dira Paes). the father of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa), however, will continue with his stubbornness and refuse to seek a doctor.

According to information released by the portal “Resumo das Novelas On”, the rancher will only realize the seriousness of the situation after he is breathless when putting on boots. “I’m getting tired even to carry some boots. It cannot be normal. Filó must be right in her concerns… it costs nothing to take some exams, right?“, says the neighbor of tenorio (Murilo Benicio).

The businessman will then ask Ari (Claudio Galvan) to schedule a trip to Campo Grande, with Jove. There, the farmer will undergo a series of tests and will discover that he will have to have heart surgery, according to the communication vehicle.

However, the pantaneiro will omit the truth and tell Tadeu’s mother (José Loreto) that everything went well. It is worth noting that if the remake follow the original version of the feuilleton, Zé Leôncio will die due to a heart attack, but will take the place of the old man from the river (Osmar Prado) as protector of nature.