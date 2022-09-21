Pantanal: Juma will disappear about to have a baby, to Zé Leôncio’s despair | come around

Juma (Alanis Guillen) is Juma, isn’t it? The jaguar promised the old man from the river (Osmar Prado) that he would be the person who would help her at the time of delivery and she will be faithful to the promise. While in the room, she begins to feel the pain of contractions, indicating that the time to give birth is approaching.
“Ara… Is it time”, she comments, when she has her first sensation.
Even though she was nine months pregnant, the girl escapes through the bedroom window, goes to the river and, from there, leaves by boat to the tapera, going to meet her friend. Who will repair her disappearance is Mariana (Selma Egrei), who, in desperation, warns Zé Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira), Phylum (Dira Paes) and Sister (Camila Morgado).
“I don’t know what’s going on in that girl’s head… Having a child at the water’s edge… Alone… Like a beast”, Mariana comments.
“I got tired of telling you that she wasn’t kidding!”, Filó replies.
“But where have you seen this before? Filo could help her with the delivery, here at home. How she helped her husband’s mother”, says the farmer.
“It scares me to think that my great-grandson’s life will be in the hands… Of an animal!” continues Mariana.
“From your great-granddaughter, mother. It will be a girl. And everything will be fine. There’s nothing to worry about,” Irma will add, again, like someone’s been blowing it at her.
“So let’s wait for Trindade, shall we, Irma? Who knows, maybe he’ll actually show up when you give birth to his child”, replies Zé, angrily.
“He’s already on his way here!” she returns, surprising everyone.