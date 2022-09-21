Pantanal: Silvero Pereira recalls applause and tears after scene with Juliano Cazarré | wetland

Behind all the lightness that surrounds Zaquieu in Pantanal, Silvero Pereira’s character brings a depth that doesn’t fit into any type of stereotype. And a proof was the final scene of this Tuesday’s chapter, 20, a true outburst of someone who needs to fit in – after all, “no man is an island”. It is clear that Silvero Pereira’s emotional but unaffected interpretation was fundamental to make this one of the great scenes of “Pantanal”. (And wait, this Wednesday we have the continuation and I can already say that it is very exciting.)
In ‘Pantanal’, Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) has an emotional conversation with Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) in ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: Globo
Silvero says that one of the most emotional moments was after the rehearsal, when everyone present on the set was emotional.
“I think the most beautiful, most moving thing was seeing us rehearsing the scene, Ju and I, and then in the middle of the rehearsal the team was all moved, people crying, wiping tears, hiding tears. “
If tears flowed during the rehearsal, at the end of the recording there were applause. Something that for Silvero is very common in theater, but not on TV:
“You are applauded in the theater, on television you are usually not. But when everybody’s there with you and the scene happens, and everybody cheers for it, and everybody applauds, and everybody comes to hug you. It’s an immediate response, so it’s most likely going to work with the audience, because it already happened right there on set. It was once potent, it was once strong enough. And I remember it backstage, everyone very moved. And that filled my heart with joy. “
Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) is surprised by a conversation with Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) — Photo: Globo
Silvero doesn’t spare praise for the entire team that made the sequence: cameras, makeup, sound team, direction, assistant directors and obviously the scene partner, Juliano Cazarré.
“It is a blessing to work with Juliano Cazarré. I think one of the most beautiful things I received in this telenovela was being able to look into Juliano’s eyes. I have an immense admiration for this person, he is a great partner in the scene.”
“He is very sweet, very generous and his gaze is an immediate response to what you want to create, to what you want to build together. Playing with Juliano is a partner, it’s pure love and I fall in love with him every time we have to play scenes like this, because it really is a lovely exchange. It’s an almost divine exchange, a lifelong experience.”
Silvero sees this scene specifically as very important for Zaquieu, a character who comes from some very interesting dramatic curves in the novel. First as a butler at the Novaes’ mansion, a place where he felt comfortable. Then he went to the Pantanal, where he suffered homophobia up close, with all the verbal violence. He left suffering and returned, still suffering some verbal violence (and it was almost physical) and the difficulty of adapting.
“And that’s what he means in this line, ‘I had to change the way I talk, the way I behave to try to be accepted, to try to fit in.’ And what I most want to say with this character is this, is that even today, we, LBGTQIA+, need to wear a mask to get through this society with as little violence as possible. That’s what Zaquieu tries to say in this scene, how much he had to adapt to be accepted, to be received with care and affection.”