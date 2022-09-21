Pantanal – Son of Irma is born and clashes with his physiognomy

The birth of the little clump will be surrounded by mysteries.

Sister (Camila Morgado) was abandoned by Trinity (Gabriel Sater) when she was pregnant in wetland. The redhead began to have macabre premonitions, leaving everyone on the farm in shock. José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) in the soap opera of nine Globe.

And the guitar player who has a pact with the cramulhão will return in the next chapters of wetland. the baby of Sister will be born with the help of the father. At the time of childbirth, José Leoncio will try to rush her to Campo Grande in the remake signed by Bruno Luperi.

However, the guitar player will mysteriously appear in the room, after a while away, and deliver the child. With information from Patrícia Kogut, from Jornal O Globo, the carioca will be exhausted and in labor, with Phylum (Dira Paes), who will ask her to get some rest and leave the room, taking her concern to Zefa (Paula Barbosa) and bruaca (Isabel Teixeira).

By herself, Sister will be about to give up on labor when she will be surprised by the supernatural presence of Trinity. Insisting that she would not be able to bring her son into the world alone, the redhead, with her eyes closed, will hear the voice of her lover. “You are not alone, princess”will say the pawn.

BABY WILL BE BORN WITH HEALTH IN PANTANAL

Trinity will lay his hands on the belly of Sister and will say that it will end all the torment that she has been facing with the birth of her child. In this way, the baby will end up being born strong and healthy. However, who promises to steal the show will be the baby’s face that will scare parents in the first seconds of life, as stated by Gshow.

Furthermore, the baby Sister and Trinity will be born smiling, to the mother’s shock. Everyone will also be amazed to hear laughter instead of crying. The farm’s residents, however, will not be able to see the character of Gabriel Saterwhich will disappear again and they will not believe the report of the aunt of Jove (Jesuit Barbosa).