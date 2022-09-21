Parallel market, angry sellers, appeal to the government: understand the crisis of the World Cup stickers in Argentina | World

In Argentina, the lack of stickers for the Qatar World Cup became a government issue last Tuesday (20), when the União de Kiosqueros (Ukra), directors of Panini, the company responsible for the product, and the Secretary of Commerce met to discuss the problem.

According to the owners of the stands, since sales began in August, the figurines of the Copa album are in short supply. So when stocks are replenished, product disappears from shelves in a matter of minutes.

Kiosk representatives also attribute the problem to a change in the product manufacturer’s policy. According to them, new points of sale, such as service stations, delivery applications, large companies and supermarkets, are being prioritized in relation to newsstands, which have always sold the product.

In addition, Ukra claims that some distributors have been putting packages up for sale online at prices up to 33% higher — and the business is booming. As a result, a parallel sticker market has emerged in which some vendors notify their buyers of the arrival of more envelopes via WhatsApp.

“There’s a shortage of stickers and albums across the country. The average delivery is 25 or 50 packages a week, and 20 or 30 albums a week. That’s not enough for any neighbor in any location. And what we’re asking Panini is deliver the goods to official distributors and that these distributors sell them at newsstands and that they do not do so as before, in the parallel market”, said Adrián Palacios, vice president of Ukra, to the newspaper “Clarín”. “We called this meeting at the Secretariat so that the kiosks are the ones that can sell this product. As we have always done.”

Previously, however, the company’s marketing manager, Nicolás Salustro, told Forbes that “the stickers are not sold out” and guaranteed, against the evidence, that the envelopes are found in any kiosk.

Still, at the end of the meeting, which lasted about an hour and a half, the company agreed to control official distributors to ensure that the stickers hit newsstands as soon as they are available.