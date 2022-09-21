Parents agree and agree to abortion of pregnant girl for the 2nd time after rape in Piauí | Piauí

Share this news on WhatsApp

To g1, the girl’s father said that the ex-wife went back and took a stand in favor of the legal abortion that the victim is entitled to.

“We are waiting for the medical report and new tests to terminate the pregnancy. She wants to take the child. My daughter is doing well, she has been receiving good treatment at the shelter”, said the father.

A medical board of the Maternity Dona Evangelina Rosa will analyze the possibility of abortion. So far, the Court has not taken a stand.

Police investigate two rape suspects

The Police Department for the Protection of Children and Adolescents (DPCA) investigates two suspects of rape of a vulnerable person against an 11-year-old girl who is pregnant for the second time. At g1, delegate Lucivânia Vidal revealed that the men belong to the victim’s family.

“The profile of the suspects does not come out of our rules, they are suspects who had contact with her, they were part of her daily life. And in the testimonies, we see that not only was this child vulnerable, not to mention that she is the oldest. There are five more children in the same environment”, Lucivânia Vidal informed.

The delegate also investigates who can be held responsible for the case, in addition to the perpetrators of the abuse. According to her, there was negligence on the part of the family or the organs that were the victim’s safety net after the first pregnancy.such as the Guardianship Council, Social Assistance Reference Center (Cras), Specialized Social Assistance Reference Center (Creas) and others.

According to Lucivânia Vidal, the investigation regarding the rape that resulted in the first pregnancy can be reopened and have news. At the time, the suspect was a cousin of the girl, who was murdered months after the pregnancy was discovered. Therefore, the case was shelved.

The girl’s second pregnancy was discovered on September 9, when she was being taken in by another shelter by the Guardianship Council, which registered a police report.

The child became pregnant for the first time in 2021, a year and eight months ago, a victim of rape. The victim’s father reported that the first pregnancy, which took place in 2021, was carried to term, at the family’s option.

Rape of vulnerable and abortion

The crime of rape of vulnerable is provided for in article 217-A of the Brazilian Penal Code. It is considered presumed rape in cases of victims under the age of 14, regardless of consent to the sexual act or lewd conduct.

The legislation provides for a penalty of 8 to 15 years in prison for those who have sex with children under 14 years of age. Furthermore, in cases of rape, article 128 of the Penal Code authorizes the termination of pregnancy legally.