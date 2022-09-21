Pastor who removed aunt from “Deus é Amor” for intimate audio is removed from IPDA for shirtless photo

The Pentecostal Church Deus é Amor (IPDA) removed deacon Davi Miranda Neto and his wife, Karina Mendes Miranda, from their duties after a photo was leaked in which the couple appears in a swimming pool with their daughter.

According to the church’s Bylaws, the couple committed an offense because David was shirtless and his wife in bathing suits.

The church expressed itself through a statement: “The Deliberative Council and the Executive Board of IPDA, in the performance of their duties, come to the public to communicate that deacon David Miranda Neto and Karina Mendes Miranda are removed from their ministerial functions due to photos leaked during leisure time, an attitude that is not in line with the institution’s internal regulations.”

Davi also manifested himself and published a video on his Instagram profile, highlighting the removal and reinforcing the belief that he did not commit any sin.

This week, Léia Miranda, one of Davi Miranda’s daughters, was also removed from her post, as her conversation with Pastor Paulo Elias, who had been expelled from the IPDA, was leaked. On occasion, she makes comments on the preacher’s sexual performance. “Your p** is so hot and then I want it all the time. He’s the perfect size for my p***. Fill it all up.” She also made a call whose purpose would be to remove the current leadership of the church.

Davi Miranda Neto and Débora Miranda, grandson and daughter of the founder, respectively, would have disapproved of Léia’s call and rebelled against such an attempt of what can be considered a coup in search of control of the IPDA and called the Military Police to prevent it from happening. the assembly.

After her removal, Leia still appeared in a video accusing the IPDA board of being linked to Freemasonry. She points out that the organization sets the rules for how the church should be conducted.

Even after the audios were leaked, Pastor David Miranda Filho, who also left the church after leaking his sexual conversations with a young woman on the Internet, has insinuated on his networks that he will join Leia to try to regain the institution’s power. He took a poll on Instagram asking the faithful if they wanted him back.

