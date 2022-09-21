Paulinho finds himself harmed by mismanagement at Leverkusen and hopes to leave | german football

With just 69 minutes on the pitch after 10 games for Bayer Leverkusen this season, striker Paulinho, 22, finds himself hampered by the current management of the club and is determined to leave. The German team rejected several offers for the Brazilian in the last windows, but now they must lose him free of charge at the end of 2022/23.

Paulinho came in just two of Leverkusen’s 10 games this season: in the interval of the victory against SV 07 Elversberg, in the opening of the Cup of Germany, and in the 20 of the second half against Hoffenheim. He didn’t come off the bench in six other matches and wasn’t even listed in two.

Paulinho says absence on the field is a “political decision”

Paulinho, in training at Bayer Leverkusen this season — Photo: Disclosure/Bayer Leverkusen

In April this year, representatives of the former Vasco got in touch with the Leverkusen board for a possible negotiation. At that moment, the desire to leave existed, and the German club signaled to facilitate the exit, which did not happen.

Paulinho received offers from teams from Spain, Portugal, Italy and the United States, which he didn’t like. proposals from Brazil, like Atlético-MG, interested the athlete. Bayer Leverkusen did not agree to negotiate him because they understood that he would not have an immediate financial return and considered him a good option for the reserve bank.

However, the lack of a sequence, even with good physical conditions, does not please the player. Paulinho and his staff understand that the Brazilian was disrespected by the current boardespecially in the last transfer window.

O ge contacted Bayer Leverkusen, which merely replied that it would deal with the matter internally. The striker has a good relationship with the team and is willing to fulfill his contract until the end, but he can sign a pre-contract with another team from January 2023. He will be free from July.

Director’s departure harms player

Last week, Paulinho responded to a publication in the Bild newspaper and said that his absence from the games is a consequence of a “political decision”. The striker was hired by Bayer Leverkusen in mid-2018, along with Vasco, for €20 million (about R$85 million at the time).

Just six months after his arrival, the sporting director responsible for signing the Brazilian, Jonas Boldt, resigned following changes in the club’s management. Boldt and the entire performance analysis team left the team after the group lost autonomy with the arrival of Fernando Carro, current executive director of Leverkusen.

The manager’s departure changed the scenario for the striker in the team. Former players Rudi Völler and Simon Rolfes have been responsible for the signings ever since. In addition to the lack of a streak, Paulinho also suffered a serious injury that took him out of almost the entire 2020/21 season.