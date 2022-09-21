“Paulo André went back”; Failed plan on Zé Ivaldo comes to light and Cruzeiro decides on the defender’s future

O cruise has already given clear signs that Zé Ivaldo will not remain at Toca da Raposa in 2023. The player is on loan from Athletico-PR and his relationship with Raposa ends in December this year. However, the defender’s situation is an imbroglio that has already had several nuances behind Celeste’s backstage.

According to information from the portal “Goal”, Cruzeiro tried to close the loan before it ended and promote the return of Zé Ivaldo to Athletico-PR. Ronaldo’s right hand in the administration of SAF Celeste, former player Paulo André, built paths for the return, but Zé Ivaldo reacted on the field, as well as the scarcity of athletes for the sector caused the direction to retreat. Zé Ivaldo’s manager was contacted by the Cruzeiro Informs profile and denied that Cruzeiro tried to return the defender.

Paulo Pezzolano awaits the arrival of another defender for the Raposa squad and does not consider opening conversations with Athletico-PR in order to hire Zé Ivaldo. The loan does not include a purchase option upon termination and a definitive transfer would have to be negotiated with the people of Paraná.

The future of Zé Ivaldo is an unknown even for Athletico-PR, as it is certain that in January 2023 the defender will return to Arena da Baixada, however, he is not part of Paraná’s plans. The defender’s contract with Rubro-Negro from Curitiba runs until December 2023.