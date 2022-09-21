PayPal offers coupons in the amounts of BRL 25 and BRL 50 for users

One of the largest and most reliable platforms related to financial services in the world, PayPal, also known by thousands of Brazilians, was founded by the well-known Elon Musk and aims to act in digital transfers and payments in more than 200 countries around the world.

Furthermore, PayPal is one of the official means of payment for anyone who buys games or any other type of content for XBOX through the Microsoft Store platform. The good news we have for them and for everyone is that we have recently been distributing – and with luck you can still get – coupons in the amounts of R$ 25 and R$ 50 to use in purchases of any item that you can pay with PayPal. .

To find out if your account is eligible, just access the available links and see if you can receive any of them. It is important to note that it will only be possible to redeem one, not both together, so we recommend that you try to make use of the coupon of BRL 50 and, if it doesn’t work, then the coupon of BRL 25.

How to make use of the promotion

After opening the link, if you are not logged into the system, simply log in to your PayPal account and then click on “save offer”. If you are eligible for this promotion, the amount will be automatically made available in your platform wallet, now if you are not eligible you will be receiving a message like this “Maybe you are not eligible for this offer”.

In some specific countries or regions, the platform can also be used to pay for Xbox Live Gold options, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and certain other game content, applications, music, HD movies and even television shows available for Xbox consoles. Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Xbox.com.

Adding the PayPal account as a payment method is quite simple, just select “Xbox” to open the panel, then select the “Profile and System” option, access the settings and then go to “Account”. When you reach the “Payment and collection” option, go to payment. Once this is done, simply select “Add a new payment method”, choose PayPal and follow the instructions that will be made available.

Now, to add PayPal as one of the ways to pay for your purchases using the website, you must enter the Microsoft account that you are interested in updating, go to the payment and billing section, select the option for that and select the method payment method.