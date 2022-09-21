Pedestrians talk about the formation of the roça at dawn

The tranquility in the house of “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV) surprised even the pedestrians this morning! After a field formation full of barbs exchange, the atmosphere of confinement was not at all hostile — but it was not one of great confusion either.

After all, who voted for whom in the first roça formation?

The first roça of the edition began to be formed last night. Deborah, Tiago, Bruno and Shayan didn’t get along well, and they are one foot close to the dreaded first elimination of the reality show. One of them can still be saved if he wins the farmer’s test — except for Tiago, who was vetoed. The model is the first confirmed in the hot seat.

Understand how the rock was formed below:

Lucas, the farmer of the week, indicated Deborah to sit up straight on the bench in the fields. Soon after, the pawns began individual voting.

André Marinho voted for Tiago Ramos;

Kerline Cardoso voted for Tiago Ramos*;

Tiago Ramos voted for Kerline Cardoso;

Bárbara Borges voted for Tiago Ramos;

Deborah Albuquerque voted for Deolane Bezerra*

Vini Buttel voted for Kerline Cardoso;

Deolane voted for Kerline Cardoso;

Ruivinha de Marte voted for Tiago Ramos;

Bruno Tálamo voted for Thomaz Costa*;

Thomaz Costa voted for Kerline Cardoso;

Alex Gallete voted for Tiago Ramos;

Iran Malfitano voted for Vini Buttel;

Strawberry Shortcake voted for Kerline Cardoso;

Rosiane Pinheiro voted for Tiago Ramos;

Bia Miranda voted for Kerline Cardoso;

Shayan voted for Tiago Ramos;

Pele Milflows voted for Tiago Ramos;

Pétala Barreiros voted for Kerline Cardoso;

Tati Zaqui voted for Tiago Ramos;

Ingrid Ohara voted for Tiago Ramos.

The Farm 2022: Peasants in the first swidden formation Image: Playback/Playplus

After the vote, André opened the power of the red flame and chose three pawns to void their votes and vote again. He overruled Bruno, Deborah and Kerline’s vote. Respectively they voted for: Alex, Thomaz and Deolane.

With 9 votes after the changes, Tiago went to the second stool. There, he pulled Bruno Tálamo out of the bay: “A question of strategy”.

With the yellow power, Iran had the opportunity to start the remaining one. Shay was not saved by any participant and occupied the fourth bank of the farm. The former “Marriage to the Blind” (Netflix) vetoed Tiago from taking the test on Wednesday.

Production intervenes in Tiago and Shay’s discussion

After the voting and the end of the live program, Tiago and Shay led a discussion that required the intervention of the production. The confusion started after the model was vetoed from the farmer’s next test by the businessman.

Fazenda 2022: Shayan and Tiago discuss after the formation of the first swidden Image: Playback/PlayPlus

At the time, the ex-boyfriend of Neymar Jr’s mother. he said he didn’t like the merchant and told the young man, who is from Iran, “to learn to speak Portuguese properly” — which is xenophobia.

“F*ck!” Shay said. “F*ck you, man. Learn to speak Portuguese”, countered Tiago.

At this time, Deolane tried to separate confinement colleagues, but was unsuccessful. Soon after, the voice of the production announced: “Attention, Tiago and Shay, separate now”.

At dawn, Shayan explained why he “gave wind” to the chat with Tiago:

He came at me and I responded on purpose. For him to understand that he can’t grow up on everyone, want to fight with everyone. Shay

Alex pins Vini’s behavior: “Trash Boy”

Vini and Alex also starred in a conflict during the formation of the first farm of the season.

The Farm 2022: Vini during the formation of the roça Image: Playback/PlayPlus

“You’re an angry little lion when you want to be, you’re a defenseless gazelle when you need to be. Do you know what you are? A whispering carrion hyena… You’re yet to be revealed”, said the former “On Vacation With Ex” (MTV) at the time of the live program.

Back at headquarters, in conversation with Kerline, Ingrid, Red from Mars and Tati, Alex asked the allies to be careful with the boy.

He’s a bat, he’s rotten. Garbage boy, he’s prejudiced. I know him from outside, he’s very burnt. Alex

Deolane vows to “disturb” Deborah in the house

Despite having one foot in the field, Deborah also secured the chance to become the next farmer in the house. Thinking about this possibility, Deolane promised to “disturb” the ex-“Power Couple” (RecordTV) as much as possible in the coming days.

The Farm 2022: Deolane promises to upset Deborah in the coming days Image: Playback/PlayPlus

“I’ll disturb Deborah so much if she’s a farmer… I already know that I’ll go to the countryside if she wins the race, I’ll be the direct nomination. But then at least I can go back to being a farmer next week”, analyzed the lawyer. .

“Wow, if we say the name of the ‘cute’ we’re fucked!”, joked Deolane, referring to the way the ex-“Power Couple” calls her husband, doctor Bruno Salomão.

Last night, during the voting for the program’s first farm, Deolane and Deborah exchanged several barbs – the lawyer called the redhead a “plague” and told her to “shut up. In turn, the actress voted for her rival using the justification that she “was threatened” in confinement.

