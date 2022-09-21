Pedestrians talk about the formation of the roça at dawn

The tranquility in the house of “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV) surprised even the pedestrians this morning! After a field formation full of barbs exchange, the atmosphere of confinement was not at all hostile — but it was not one of great confusion either.

Check out what happened below!

After all, who voted for whom in the first roça formation?

The first roça of the edition began to be formed last night. Deborah, Tiago, Bruno and Shayan didn’t get along well, and they are one foot close to the dreaded first elimination of the reality show. One of them can still be saved if he wins the farmer’s test — except for Tiago, who was vetoed. The model is the first confirmed in the hot seat.

Understand how the rock was formed below:

Lucas, the farmer of the week, indicated Deborah to sit up straight on the bench in the fields. Soon after, the pawns began individual voting.

  • André Marinho voted for Tiago Ramos;
  • Kerline Cardoso voted for Tiago Ramos*;
  • Tiago Ramos voted for Kerline Cardoso;
  • Bárbara Borges voted for Tiago Ramos;
  • Deborah Albuquerque voted for Deolane Bezerra*
  • Vini Buttel voted for Kerline Cardoso;
  • Deolane voted for Kerline Cardoso;
  • Ruivinha de Marte voted for Tiago Ramos;
  • Bruno Tálamo voted for Thomaz Costa*;
  • Thomaz Costa voted for Kerline Cardoso;
  • Alex Gallete voted for Tiago Ramos;
  • Iran Malfitano voted for Vini Buttel;
  • Strawberry Shortcake voted for Kerline Cardoso;
  • Rosiane Pinheiro voted for Tiago Ramos;
  • Bia Miranda voted for Kerline Cardoso;
  • Shayan voted for Tiago Ramos;
  • Pele Milflows voted for Tiago Ramos;
  • Pétala Barreiros voted for Kerline Cardoso;
  • Tati Zaqui voted for Tiago Ramos;
  • Ingrid Ohara voted for Tiago Ramos.
A Fazenda 2022: Peasants in the first field formation - Reproduction/Playplus - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2022: Peasants in the first swidden formation

Image: Playback/Playplus

After the vote, André opened the power of the red flame and chose three pawns to void their votes and vote again. He overruled Bruno, Deborah and Kerline’s vote. Respectively they voted for: Alex, Thomaz and Deolane.

With 9 votes after the changes, Tiago went to the second stool. There, he pulled Bruno Tálamo out of the bay: “A question of strategy”.

With the yellow power, Iran had the opportunity to start the remaining one. Shay was not saved by any participant and occupied the fourth bank of the farm. The former “Marriage to the Blind” (Netflix) vetoed Tiago from taking the test on Wednesday.

Production intervenes in Tiago and Shay’s discussion

After the voting and the end of the live program, Tiago and Shay led a discussion that required the intervention of the production. The confusion started after the model was vetoed from the farmer’s next test by the businessman.

A Fazenda 2022: Shayan and Tiago discuss after the formation of the first plantation - Reproduction/PlayPlus - Reproduction/PlayPlus

Fazenda 2022: Shayan and Tiago discuss after the formation of the first swidden

Image: Playback/PlayPlus

At the time, the ex-boyfriend of Neymar Jr’s mother. he said he didn’t like the merchant and told the young man, who is from Iran, “to learn to speak Portuguese properly” — which is xenophobia.

“F*ck!” Shay said. “F*ck you, man. Learn to speak Portuguese”, countered Tiago.

At this time, Deolane tried to separate confinement colleagues, but was unsuccessful. Soon after, the voice of the production announced: “Attention, Tiago and Shay, separate now”.

At dawn, Shayan explained why he “gave wind” to the chat with Tiago:

He came at me and I responded on purpose. For him to understand that he can’t grow up on everyone, want to fight with everyone. Shay

Alex pins Vini’s behavior: “Trash Boy”

Vini and Alex also starred in a conflict during the formation of the first farm of the season.

A Fazenda 2022: Vini during the formation of the roça - Reproduction/PlayPlus - Reproduction/PlayPlus

The Farm 2022: Vini during the formation of the roça

Image: Playback/PlayPlus

“You’re an angry little lion when you want to be, you’re a defenseless gazelle when you need to be. Do you know what you are? A whispering carrion hyena… You’re yet to be revealed”, said the former “On Vacation With Ex” (MTV) at the time of the live program.

Back at headquarters, in conversation with Kerline, Ingrid, Red from Mars and Tati, Alex asked the allies to be careful with the boy.

He’s a bat, he’s rotten. Garbage boy, he’s prejudiced. I know him from outside, he’s very burnt. Alex

Deolane vows to “disturb” Deborah in the house

Despite having one foot in the field, Deborah also secured the chance to become the next farmer in the house. Thinking about this possibility, Deolane promised to “disturb” the ex-“Power Couple” (RecordTV) as much as possible in the coming days.

The Farm 2022: Deolane promises to upset Deborah in the next few days - Reproduction/PlayPlus - Reproduction/PlayPlus

The Farm 2022: Deolane promises to upset Deborah in the coming days

Image: Playback/PlayPlus

“I’ll disturb Deborah so much if she’s a farmer… I already know that I’ll go to the countryside if she wins the race, I’ll be the direct nomination. But then at least I can go back to being a farmer next week”, analyzed the lawyer. .

“Wow, if we say the name of the ‘cute’ we’re fucked!”, joked Deolane, referring to the way the ex-“Power Couple” calls her husband, doctor Bruno Salomão.

Last night, during the voting for the program’s first farm, Deolane and Deborah exchanged several barbs – the lawyer called the redhead a “plague” and told her to “shut up. In turn, the actress voted for her rival using the justification that she “was threatened” in confinement.

The Farm 2022: Who should get rid of the roça and become the farmer of the week?

Total of 1194 wishes

Want to see the fire in the hay? Get all the information about “A Fazenda” directly on the Splash channel on Telegram. To register, click here or search for “Splash UOL – A Fazenda” and select “enter”

A Fazenda 14: Check out the confirmed participants in the rural reality show

Fazenda 14: Ellen Cardoso, the Strawberry Shortcake, is the first confirmed - Reproduction/Instagram

1 / 21

Small strawberry

Ellen Cardoso, or popularly known as Mulher Strawberry Shortcake, is known for acting as a digital influencer.

Reproduction / Instagram

Ruivinha de Marte is from Manaus and an influencer - Reproduction/Instagram

two / 21

martian redhead

Ruivinha de Marte, 26, is from Urucará, in the state of Amazonas, and earns her living as a singer.

Reproduction / Instagram

Shayan Haghbinghomi - Reproduction/Instagram

3 / 21

Shayan Haghbin

Born in Iran, Shayan Haghbin is 31 years old and works as a carpet entrepreneur.

Reproduction / Instagram

The Farm 14: Deborah Albuquerque is in the new edition - Reproduction/Instagram

4 / 21

Deborah Albuquerque

Born in São Paulo, Deborah Albuquerque, 37, is an actress and digital influencer.

Reproduction / Instagram

A Fazenda 14: Thomaz Costa is an influencer and ex-boyfriend of Larissa Manoela - Reproduction/Instagram

5 / 21

Thomas Costa

Thomaz Costa was born in São Paulo, he is 22 years old and gained fame playing the character Daniel in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT) in his youth.

Reproduction / Instagram

The Farm 14: Iran Malfitano is confirmed as a pawn of the edition - Reproduction / Instagram

6 / 21

Iran Malfitano

Iran Malfitano, 40 years old, is from Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, and gained fame as an actor.

Reproduction / Instagram

The Farm 14: Deolane Bezerra is confirmed in the program - Reproduction / Instagram

7 / 21

Deolane Bezerra

Born in Vitória de Santo Antão, Pernambuco, Deolane Bezerra is 34 years old and works as a lawyer, DJ and digital influencer.

Reproduction / Instagram

Kerline at Virgínia Fonseca's party - Marcos Ribas and Thiago Duran/BrazilNews

8 / 21

Kerline Cardoso

Born in Fortaleza, Ceará, Kerline Cardoso, 30, works as a fashion designer and digital influencer.

Marcos Ribas and Thiago Duran/BrazilNews

Tiago Ramos at Neymar's party in Paris - Reproduction/Instagram

9 / 21

Tiago Ramos

Tiago Ramos, 24, is a model and football player. He is from Taguatinga, in the Federal District.

Reproduction / Instagram

The influencer Ingrid Ohara - Playback/Instagram

10 / 21

Ingrid Ohara

Born in Belém, Pará, Ingrid Ohara is 25 years old and earns her living as a presenter and digital influencer.

Reproduction / Instagram

Rosiane Pinheiro, former dancer - Reproduction - Facebook

11 / 21

Rosiane Pinheiro

Born in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro, Rosiane Pinheiro, 48, is a dancer and reporter.

Reproduction – Facebook

Vini Buttel is one of the most popular contestants in season 3 of "On vacation with Ex Brasil" - Playback/Instagram

12 / 21

Vini Buttel

Born in Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro, Vini Buttel is 31 years old and works as a cinematographer and digital influencer.

Reproduction / Instagram

André Marinho is in A Fazenda 14 - Reproduction/Instagram

13 / 21

André Marinho

André Marinho, 43 years old, was born in Rio de Janeiro, and gained fame with his singing career.

Reproduction / Instagram

Alex Gallete is in The Farm 14 - Reproduction/Instagram

14 / 21

Alex Gallete

Born in São Paulo, 33-year-old Alex Gallete is known for acting as a presenter and actor.

Reproduction / Instagram

Tati Zaqui: 'Bad day for anyone who talks about my stretch marks' - Reproduction/Instagram

15 / 21

Tati Zaqui

Singer Tati Zaqui, 28, was born in São Caetano do Sul, in São Paulo.

Reproduction / Instagram

Bruno Tálamo - Reproduction/Instagram

16 / 21

Bruno Thalamo

Born in São Paulo, Bruno Tálamo is 33 years old and currently works as a journalist.

Reproduction / Instagram

Pétala Barreiros is 23 years old and is the mother of 2 boys - Reproduction/Instagram

17 / 21

Barreiros petal

Pétala Barreiros, 23, was born in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, and earns a living as a digital influencer and businesswoman.

Reproduction / Instagram

Bárbara Borges - Reproduction/Instagram

18 / 21

Bárbara Borges

Bárbara Borges was born in Rio de Janeiro, is 43 years old and works as an actress.

Reproduction / Instagram

Bia Miranda wins the vote and is the new pawn of "The Farm 2022" - Playback/PlayPlus

19 / 21

Bia Miranda won the magazine vote and was the last confirmed pawn.

Playback/PlayPlus

Lucas Santos is in A Fazenda 14 - Reproduction/Instagram

20 / 21

Lucas Santos

Actor and singer Lucas Santos is 22 years old and was born in São Paulo. He gained fame at a young age after acting in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT).

Reproduction / Instagram

Pele Milflows is in A Fazenda 14 - Reproduction/Instagram

21 / 21

Pele Milflows

At age 23, Pelé Milflows was born in Rio de Janeiro and works as a singer and songwriter.

Reproduction / Instagram

