PF: Bolsonaro’s ex-wife moved BRL 9.3 million and makes ‘atypical transactions’

support the 247

ICL

247 – The Federal Police (PF) said that candidate for district deputy Ana Cristina Valle (PP-DF), ex-wife of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), handled BRL 9.3 million in financial operations between March 2019 and January 2019. 2022. Police officers analyzed a report from the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf). Investigators investigate bank transfers made by Ana Cristina, who, in June 2021, made the purchase of a mansion in Brasília (DF) valued at R$ 2.9 million. The information was published this Tuesday (20) by the newspaper O Globo.

Bolsonaro’s ex-wife handled most of the money between June 2019 and June 2021, when transactions were identified in her bank account that totaled BRL 4.2 million in credit (down payment) and BRL 4.3 million in cash. debits (output). During that time, she had two jobs. She worked as an advisor to councilor Renan Marassi (PL) in the City Council of Resende (RJ), with a salary of R$ 6,200, and as a parliamentary assistant to federal deputy Celina Leão (PP-DF) in Brasília, with a salary of BRL 8.1 thousand. The lawyer left her position in the National Congress to run for district deputy

According to the PF, the money handled by Ana Cristina is incompatible with her main source of income. As a result, police officers asked for judicial authorization to investigate how the lawyer bought a mansion in an upscale region of the federal capital.

According to Coaf’s financial report, Ana Cristina also received a check for R$978,000. The agency also cited a credit operation referring to an investment of BRL 600,000 made by the lawyer on the stock exchange in October 2020 and the redemption of BRL 300,000 from a pension plan.

Other side

The candidate said that “Coaf lied and practiced fraud” and that she will ask for the opening of an investigation against the body. “There is nothing like what they claimed. I never received these millions in my account and I prove it. I went to my bank and found out that there was no communication of atypical financial movement for Coaf. They created this lie just to start an investigation with the Federal Police against me without just cause with the aim of harming President Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign,” said Ana Cristina in a message.

“They invaded my account and broke my bank secrecy illegally. They found nothing and falsified information, deceiving everyone. Nothing exists and I challenge them to show financial communications of atypical movement or even a simple bank statement with these values ​​falsely alleged,” he added. .

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.