“Pharaoh of Bitcoins” must deliver BRL 19 billion to Justice

Deposit may give another course to lawsuits that charge Glaidson Acácio’s company in MS Justice

In the 1st phase, in 2021, the PF seized BRL 15 million in cash during Operation Kryptos. (Photo: PF/Disclosure/Archive)

With at least eight creditors in Mato Grosso do Sul, Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, better known as “Pharaó dos Bitcoins”, has 72 hours to deposit R$ 19 billion in court to guarantee the future reimbursement of people who invested in his shady business. The money will be deposited in the account of the 5th Business Court of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, as a precautionary measure imposed to grant habeas corpus to Glaidson, who has been in prison since August 2021.

As learned by the newspaper O Globo, the decision is by Judge Rosália Monteiro Figueira, of the 3rd Federal Criminal Court of Rio, who also ordered the collection of the passport of the “Pharaoh of Bitcoins”, among other restrictions. For the time being, Glaidson won’t be released only because he has arrest warrants issued in other cases.

Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, 38, owner of GAS Consultoria Bitcoin (Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction)

He is accused by the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) of leading a billionaire financial pyramid scheme, started in Cabo Frio (RJ), which claimed victims throughout the country. In Mato Grosso do Sul, eight people – seven from Campo Grande and one from Corumbá – claim to have invested in the “business” of GAS Consultoria. Creditors with lawsuits to try to undo the contracts and get the spent amounts back.

Also according to the investigation of the newspaper O Globo, in May, the lawyer Sergio Zveiter was appointed judicial administrator in the lawsuit filed by GAS Consultoria, in the 5th Business Court of Rio, where the R$ 19 billion must be deposited.

On the occasion, Zveiter announced that he had opened a register for the registration of the creditors of the “Pharaoh” and so far, 122,072 have registered. According to O Globo, the sum of the value informed by the subscribers is around R$ 9 billion.

In the decision that appointed Zveiter as judicial administrator of GAS, the 5th Business Court also determined the suspension of all actions against the company, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. “If the judicial recovery is granted, this person will have the opportunity to qualify (to receive what was invested)”, explained the judicial administrator.

Target of Operation Kryptos, launched in August last year, the “Pharaoh of Bitcoins”, who has been in prison since then, is accused of commanding a billion-dollar fraud scheme based on a financial pyramid system involving cryptocurrencies. At least BRL 38.2 billion were moved between 2015 and 2021, in Brazil and abroad, according to the investigation by the PF (Federal Police).