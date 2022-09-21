Photo found on José Dumont’s cell phone surprises the police

New photo found on José Dumont’s cell phone surprises even the police

O Public Ministry of Paraíba requested the reopening of a rape investigation, after another photo found on the cell phone of José Dumontwhich surprised even the police.

One of the images found on the device of the former actor from Globeof child pornography, according to the report by the Center for Combating Child Sexual Use and Exploitation pointed out that at least one of them could have been recorded by the accused’s own device.

Between computer and cell phone, about 240 stored records of this type of content were found, showing sex scenes between 8-11 year olds, plus pictures of babiesleaving the police astonished.

According to the newspaperExtra‘, the devices will undergo an expertise, to be better investigated and locate possible hidden records.

After the arrest, José Dumont defended himself against the accusations and claimed to the police that all these images were part of a kind of work laboratory.

Remember her? Adriana Birolli, from Fina Estampa, is far from soap operas, but continues to impress with her appearance “Without a bra”, Flávia Alessandra draws attention with her body and photos prove that she is one of the most beautiful Simony opens the game in textão and talks about how the diagnosis of cancer is devastating: “Delicate situation”

“Study for the future realization of a work on the subject, without taboos or filters”, he said, in a statement given to the authorities. He also claimed that all the images are from the internet, without participation in the recordings.

This Monday (19), the Public Ministry of Paraíba requested the resumption of investigations into the report of rape against vulnerable people.

The case came to light when two women denounced José Dumont, of taking children to their apartment. The witnesses were heard and a third person confirmed that the minors frequented the place.

However, the victims would not have been located, so the investigation did not find sufficient reasons, causing the actor to not be denounced by the Public Ministry.