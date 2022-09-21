PIS/PASEP pays TRIPLE in September; see who can receive

Workers may have available values ​​from the PIS/Pasep. This year, the Federal Government released the salary bonus for the base year 2020. Likewise, the benefit for the year 2019 was granted again. Therefore, two withdrawals are available until December 29.

Fund shares are also available to be redeemed PIS/Pasepof the right of workers who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and 1988. In this case, the holders or dependents of the deceased holder must make the redemption until June 2025.

2020 base year salary allowance

Many workers have not yet withdrawn the amounts referring to the PIS/Pasep salary allowance for base year 2020. Thus, those who have not yet carried out the procedure have until December 29 to access the resources.

The salary allowance is paid to the worker who has been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years, and has performed remunerated activity for a legal entity for at least 30 days in the base year, in this case, 2020.

In addition, the worker must have received on average, at most, two minimum wages. However, it is still necessary to have the data duly informed by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS/eSocial).

Remembering that the Federal Savings Bank is responsible for the transfers of PIS, aimed at workers in the private sector. already the Bank of Brazil manages Pasep payments, intended for public servants.

2019 base year salary bonus

In order to have access to the benefit, the worker must meet the following requirements:

Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages during the 2019 base year;

Have exercised remunerated activity for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year of 2019;

Keep the data updated in the Annual Social Information List (RAIS)/eSocial.

The worker can apply for the delayed PIS/Pasep at one of the agencies of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. In addition to this means, there are other options, such as:

Through the Alô Trabalhador central, by telephone 158;

By means of an e-mail message, via the address [email protected], replacing the letters ‘uf’ with the acronym of the state in which you reside;

Through the Digital Work Card application (CTPS); or

Through the Gov.br Portal.

PIS/Pasep Quotas

Caixa announced that around 10.6 million workers have a PIS/Pasep balance available for withdrawal. According to the financial institution, the forgotten amount refers to the fund’s quotas, accumulated at R$ 24.6 billion.

The resources are the right of workers who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and 1988, provided they have not yet withdrawn the amounts from their accounts. If the holder has died, his or her legal dependents may apply for the benefit.

The consultation of the values ​​can be done through the application of the FGTS. The worker can check whether or not he is entitled to PIS/Pasep fund quotas through the platform. If you prefer, you can go to a Caixa branch to check if you are entitled to PIS/Pasep fund quotas.

With regard to withdrawals, they can be made at Caixa Econômica ATMs, or at a Casas Lotérica unit using the Citizen Card and password. It is worth mentioning that these options are available for amounts of up to R$ 3 thousand.

For redemptions worth more than BRL 3,000, just go to any Caixa branch and present an official photo identification document, such as RG and Work Card, for example.

However, if the worker has already died, his dependents or heirs can withdraw the amount. To do this, just go to a Caixa branch with the death certificate or inventory to withdraw the PIS/Pasep.