Pix Trucker and Pix Taxi will be paid this week: Who gets paid?

The benefits known as Pix Trucker and Pix Taxista will be paid next Saturday (24). Check the calendar!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Group of people is entitled to buy cars with up to 30% discount

This week, Pix Caminhoneiro and Pix Taxista beneficiaries will receive the 3rd installment of the programs. The installment is worth R$ 1 thousand for each citizen, but, in some cases, the worker can withdraw retroactive installments. From the 24th of September, Saturday, the amount will be available.

Both benefits were approved by the National Congress and payments began in August. Payments of 6 installments are planned by the end of the year.

Pix Truck Driver and Pix Taxi Calendar

The two aids follow the same payment schedule. See what the dates are until the end of this year.

September 24: 3rd installment;

October 22: 4th installment;

November 26: 5th installment;

December 17: 6th installment.

Who gets the Pix Trucker?

Pix Caminhoneiro, whose official name is BEm Caminhoneiro, is aimed at self-employed drivers in order to mitigate the impacts of high fuel prices. The program was approved through the Electoral PEC (Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution), which expanded benefits and created others.

To receive the aid, the truck driver must meet the following criteria.

Active registration in the RNTRC (National Registry of Road Cargo Carriers) of ANTT (National Land Transport Agency);

Regular CPF and CNH (National Driver’s License);

According to data from the Federal Government, about 600 thousand workers will receive the benefit.

Who gets the Pix Taxi Driver?

Pix Taxista follows the same objective as the aid for truck drivers. That is, it is intended for drivers in order to help with the cost of fuel. The benefit was also created through the Electoral PEC.

Taxi drivers who need to receive the government benefit must meet certain criteria. Check out:

Aid Brazil is being used by criminals to apply scams

Taxi driver registration issued by the local body until May 31, 2022;

Taxi driver holding a concession, permit, authorization or license issued by the government;

Effective exercise of professional activity;

Regular CPF and CNH.

How are payments made?

Payments, both from Pix Caminhoneiro and Pix Taxista, are made through Caixa Tem’s digital social savings account. Deposits are made automatically with the beneficiary’s CPF number.

It is worth mentioning that the amount not moved within a period of 90 days returns to the Union.

The value may change according to the number of beneficiaries of the programs and the resources of the Federal Government for the application of the program.

retroactive installments

In the case of truck drivers, those who sent the declaration until the 12th of this month, will be able to withdraw up to R$ 3 thousand, referring to the payments of the months of July and August.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Vergani Photography/shutterstock.com