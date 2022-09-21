Plan is condemned for vetoing hospitalization in the grace period

Even during the grace period of the health plan, the patient must be promptly attended when an emergency medical-hospital intervention is necessary. With this understanding, Judge Lícia Cristina Ferraz Ribeiro de Oliveira, from the 1st Civil Court of São José de Ribamar (MA), ordered a health plan, together with a hospital, to pay R$ 5 thousand in compensation for not having authorized the hospitalization of a child.

reproductionHealth plan justified that the contractual grace period was not fulfilled



The hospitalization requested by a doctor was denied with the justification of non-compliance with the contractual grace period. Thus, the child’s father had to pay part of the medical expenses and, as he could not afford the costs of hospitalization, he had to request hospital discharge.

In the decision, the magistrate highlighted that “it was a medical emergency situation, in which case Law 9.656/98 establishes a maximum grace period of 24 hours (twenty-four hours)”.

Thus, the judge analyzed that, “even during the grace period of the contracted health plan, if there is a need for an emergency medical-hospital intervention, the patient must be promptly attended, thus aiming at the preservation of his life, organs and functions”.

Also according to Oliveira, “in this case, the plan’s claim that the plaintiff’s health situation is not an emergency is not valid. The medical evaluation cannot be superseded by the understanding of the health plan, since that professional is qualified to verify the state of the author’s health, and his professional opinion must be taken into account”.

In this way, the magistrate argued that the unlawful conduct of the defendants in denying the plaintiff’s emergency hospitalization is evident, as well as the collection of medical expenses remained unlawful. She also highlighted that “it is evident that the denial of care in an emergency situation constitutes moral damage, as the applicant was forced to leave the hospital because he was unable to bear the costs of hospitalization”.

Click here to read the decision