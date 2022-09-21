Planet Hemp and Criolo reject ‘hero judges’ in music – 09/20/2022 – Illustrated

After 22 years, Planet Hemp will finally release an album of new material. Still without having the title revealed, the album should come out in October and, this Tuesday, it gets its first single, “Dystopia”, the first song released by the carioca group over two decades.

With the participation of rapper Criolo, “Dystopia” comes to life with a music video directed by one of Planet Hemp’s leaders, Marcelo D2, who in the lyrics rejects what he calls “superhero judges”. He also plays with the lines “super-man, super-fly, super-carioca, super-eu”, from “Magrelinha”, a track by Luiz Melodia.

“Those in power need to be afraid/afraid of the people,” he rhymes. “Blind faith, radicalism, seriously, you can only be kidding / it’s all wrong brother, so take the view / poor defend the rich / employee, the boss / politician becomes a hero, superhero judges / are above the laws, above all, above us.”

The video begins in a bar, where D2 is accompanied by people like Orlando Calheiros, an anthropologist who makes podcasts and broadcasts on Twitch, and Spirito Santo, a musician from Grupo Vissungo, researcher and author of the book “Do Samba ao Funk do Jorjão”, which investigates the black origins of samba. The video intersperses urban images of chaos and police repression and scenes of the band —with Formigão, Pedro Garcia and Nobru, as well as D2 and rapper BNegão— on a lawn, playing gardeners.

Abusing surrealism, the video for “Dystopia” still features a giant BNegão rhyming while a white family, who has a Bible on the table, has a meal. There’s even an apocalyptic Creole saying “all doom crushed into a crumb of bread”, before giving a shrill scream.

Reflecting in the music the current political moment of the country, the group that mixes rap with rock releases its first album since “A Invasão do Sagaz Homem Fumaça”, from 2000, exactly in the month of the election for president. Created in the 1990s, Planet Hemp was a hit at the turn of the century, rapping about, among other things, marijuana legalization — which landed them in prison for condoning drug use in 1997.

“Planet Hemp has always been a movement of protest. Our lyrics, which one day took us to prison, are a reflection of what we think about this system, about the collective ideal and our way of expressing through music. our manifesto”, says D2, in a statement. “It goes far beyond a political discourse, it’s a much deeper musical discourse about freedom of thought.”