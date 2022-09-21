Police investigate lewd act involving students from Colégio Pedro II in Rio







Campus Realengo II of Colégio Pedro II, one of the most traditional public institutions of basic education in Brazil. Photo: Colégio Pedro II / Publicity

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro investigates a report of group sex involving students inside a campus of Colégio Pedro II in Realengo, in the west of the city. Pedro II is one of the most traditional public basic education institutions in Brazil.

The list of students involved, delivered by the school to the Civil Police, indicates that all of them were between 12 and 17 years old.

The case is investigated by the teams of the 33rd Police Station of Realengo. The chief delegate Flávio Rodrigues informed that the students will be heard in the coming days.

The delegate stated that he does not know whether any of the cases can be classified as rape of a vulnerable person – when it involves children under 14 years old – since the dynamics of the sexual act is still being determined, he informed the newspaper. Extra.

Diligence continues to be carried out to determine the circumstances of the act, the authorities inform.

Disciplinary process

In a note published last week, the board of the Realengo II campus states that it received the report of the act through inspectors and, after initial investigations, identified eight students from the campus who would be involved.

A disciplinary process was initiated by the institution’s board, which suspended the students preventively for five days, and may expel them if the allegations are confirmed.

The right of the college also notified the Guardianship Council to follow up on the case.

