Police to hear students from Colégio Pedro II involved in group sex episode at Realengo unit | Rio de Janeiro

Students from Colégio Pedro II involved in an episode of group sex will be heard, along with their guardians, by the 33rd DP (Realengo) until Friday (23).

Audios circulating on social media narrate a group sex session between elementary school students, aged between 12 and 19 years.

According to an official statement released this Saturday (17), last Tuesday (13) inspectors received “information of an occurrence, with a lewd act, between students inside the campus”.

“After the initial survey, eight students were identified who were supposed to be involved in carrying out the indiscipline act. As soon as the Board received the complaint, a disciplinary process was opened (…) aiming at the correct investigation and definition of disciplinary actions.”

The eight youths were suspended for five days.and the college notified the Guardianship Council.

“Unfortunately, we have no control over the proliferation of social networks and we consider the use of underage student names or images to be disrespectful and absurd,” he said.