Polo 2023 repeats the strategy that Volkswagen adopted in the Gol G4 in 2005

The Volkswagen Polo 2023 arrived on the market simpler in relation to the 2022 line, at least in the Comfortline and Highline versions. Both exchanged the 200TSI engine for the 170TSI, which delivers lower power and torque figures: now there are 116hp with ethanol, 109hp with gasoline and 16.8kgfm with both fuels, compared to 128hp, 116hp and 20.4kgfm, respectively. In addition, they lost equipment such as rear disc brakes and fog lights.

This is a phenomenon similar to what happened in 2005 with the Gol: the 2006 line of the hatch, which became popularly known as the G4, lost equipment in relation to the predecessor G3. Among the abolished items were power windows in the rear doors, a multifunctional steering wheel and a remote control key. In this case, the manufacturer went further and also simplified the finish, especially the panel and door coverings.

But, after all, why does the manufacturer do this? In two words: commercial strategy. Volkswagen’s new objective is to remove, in terms of prices, the Polo 2023 from the Nivus, which derives from the same project, but has a more sophisticated proposal and disputes the SUV segment.

At the time of the Gol G4, the scenario was similar: the manufacturer repositioned it downwards to move it away from the then recently launched Fox, which occupied a higher lane in the range. The manufacturer maintained this strategy towards the two products for several years thereafter.

Gol G4 was simpler than its predecessor G3 (Photo: VW/Disclosure) Mainly in the interior, which had a Franciscan finish (Photo: VW/Disclosure)

Volkswagen Polo 2023 prices dropped

In the case of the Volkswagen Polo 2023, there are other variables involved. Among them, that hatch begins to occupy the position of Volkswagen’s entry-level product: it is worth remembering that the Gol, which currently has this function, will be discontinued by the end of the year. In fact, in the coming months, the German brand will launch an even more stripped-down version, called Track, to meet the demand for the older model once and for all.

Thus, the German brand will have only one product in the compact hatches category, which has been shrinking in recent years. And, as Polo was positioned a little above the entry models, in the sub-segment of premium compacts, it ended up losing even more market. Now, simpler, the 2023 model is in line with the competition, including prices, which have decreased. Check out:

Line prices 2023 Line prices 2022 Reduction Highline: BRL 109,990 Highline: BRL 116,990 BRL 7,000 Comfortline: BRL 102,900 Comfortline: BRL 108,900 BRL 6,000

In addition, with the less powerful version of the three-cylinder turbo engine, the Polo 2023 should be more economical. Data from Inmetro’s Vehicle Labeling Program have not yet been released, but Volkswagen does not hide that there will be gains in this aspect.

LED headlights come in all versions (Photo: VW/Disclosure) Panel gained new materials of different textures and colors (Photo: VW/Disclosure) Top-of-the-line Highline version is equipped with 16-inch wheels (Photo: VW/Disclosure) At the rear, new badges and darkened taillights (Photo: VW/Disclosure)

On the other hand, the SUV category is on the rise. Consumers are willing to pay higher amounts for an SUV than for a hatchback, even though both originate from the same design. Thus, Volkswagen has increased the “step” between the Polo 2023 and the Nivus.

On the other hand, the SUV in the range kept the 200TSI engine and rear disc brakes: whoever insists on these items should pay the difference and buy a Nivus, whose prices currently start at R$123,255.

some gains

It is worth noting that not everything was simpler on the Volkswagen Polo 2023. The model gained, in addition to the new look, LED headlights throughout the range and digital instrument panel from the version called simply 170TSI, which is also unprecedented and, by For the first time, it combines the turbo engine with a five-speed manual transmission.

Volkswagen also made a little more effort in the finish of all versions, with the right to bi-color plastic coatings and with new textures. However, in this regard there was also a loss: the front seats no longer have adjustable headrests. This item is now integrated into the backrest, forming a single piece.

The manufacturer claims that, thus, the Polo 2023 seats were more ergonomic, reminiscent of the GTS version. However, in fact, it is about reducing production costs. And speaking of the sporty option of the range, it will hit the market soon, also renewed, just like the Virtus sedan.

