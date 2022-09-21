Pope welcomes resignation of Dom Manuel Parrado Carral and appoints new bishop for São Miguel Paulista

Pope Francis welcomed, this Wednesday, September 21, the resignation request presented by Dom Manuel Parrado Carral to the diocesan government of São Miguel Paulista (SP), due to age. On the eve of his 76th birthday, Dom Manuel becomes bishop emeritus. To succeed him, the pontiff appointed Father Algacir Munhak, a Scalabrinian missionary, currently superior of the South American Region Our Lady Mother of Migrants of the Missionaries of San Carlos.

The region under the care of Father Algacir Munhak, in his current role in the Congregation of the Scalabrinian Missionaries, comprises the following countries: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay. The National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB) sent a message of thanks to the new bishop emeritus and greetings to the new bishop.

Biography of the new bishop

Father Algacir Munhak was born in São João D’Oeste, district of Cascavel (PR), on April 19, 1966. He is the fifth child of Albino Munhak (in memorian) and Joana Kroprochinski Munhak, having as brothers Alésio, Otilindes, Marli, Geneci and Marislei. In December 1979, he did his vocational training in São Miguel do Iguaçu (PR), and then entered the São Rafael Seminary, in Casca (RS), on March 3, 1980, at the Congregation of the Missionaries of São Carlos, Scalabrinians.

He attended high school at the São Carlos de Guaporé Seminary (RS). The novitiate was in Sarandi (RS), in 1985 and 1986. The formation also included a period of pastoral internship and teaching, until 1988. In the following years (1989-1991), he took the course in Philosophy, in Passo Fundo (RS). Later, he obtained a Licentiate in Philosophy from the University of Passo Fundo (UPF). In 1992, he was sent to the Scalabrinian Theological Institute in Rome, where he obtained a Bachelor of Theology from the Pontifical University Angelicum (1992-1995) and a Master of Biblical Theology from the Pontifical Gregorian University (1996-1998).

The Perpetual Vows in the Congregation of Scalabrinians were professed on November 4, 1995. Diaconal ordination took place on December 8 of the same year, in Rome. On August 17, 1996, he received priestly ordination in the parish of São Cristóvão, in Cascavel, by the imposition of the hands of Dom Jacyr Francisco Braido, at the time, bishop of Santos (SP).

As a priest, he carried out his priestly ministry as Chaplain of the Brazilian Community of Rome, from 1996 to 1998. Destined for Brazil, he was spiritual director at the Minor Seminaries in Sarandi (1988) and Passo Fundo (1999). He was dean of the São Rafael Propedeutic, in Porto Alegre (2000-2001). During this period, he was elected Councilor of the Province of St. Peter and, in 2001, delegated to the General Chapter of the Congregation. From 2001 to 2004, he was dean of the Philosophy Seminary of Passo Fundo, and between 2005 and 2006, dean of the Nossa Senhora de Caacupé Seminary, in Ciudad del Este, Paraguay.

Also outside Brazil, he served as vice-president of the Instituto Católico Chileno de Migração, an organization of the Episcopal Conference of Chile for Migration (2006-2010). In the same period, he participated as a member of the Human Mobility Pastoral Sector of Celam, in Bogotá, and helped pastorally as Vicar of the Parish of Our Lady of Pompeii, in Santiago.

In 2010, he was elected Provincial Superior of the Province of San José, with Headquarters in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he served until 2013. With the unification of the Scalabrinian Provinces with Headquarters in South America, forming a Region, he was elected Councilor (2013-2016) and regional treasurer (2016-2019). In 2019, he was elected Provincial Superior of the Our Lady Mother of Migrants Region (Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay) and reconfirmed in office on June 1, 2022, performing the function until the present moment.

Dom Manuel Parrado Carrado

Born on September 29, 1946, in San Roman, Santiso, in the Province of La Coruña, Spain, he was ordained a priest on December 10, 1972, in Santo André (SP).

Between 1973 and 1985, he worked as a cooperating vicar in a parish in Santo André, and was parish priest in two parishes in Diadema (SP). From 1986 to 1988, he was a missionary in the Projeto Igrejas-Irmãs, in Itaituba (PA), at the time belonging to the diocese of Santarém (PA). Back in São Paulo, he served as rector of the Theological Seminary of the diocese of Santo André and parish priest of São Bento, in São Caetano do Sul (SP), from 1989 to 1998. He was also parish priest in Santo André, member of the College of Consultants , the Council of Priests, the Pastoral Council and the Economic Council of the Diocese of Santo André.

On January 3, 2001, he was appointed auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of São Paulo (SP) by Pope John Paul II. Ordination took place on March 10, 2001, in São Paulo, at the hands of Dom Cláudio Hummes. Dom Manuel adopted as his episcopal motto “We announce Jesus Christ”. He was appointed episcopal vicar for the Sé Episcopal Region. In July 2002, he was appointed vicar general and moderator of the Metropolitan Curia. Four years later, he also received the mission of being responsible for the Archdiocesan seminaries, permanent deacons and Vocation Ministry.

In 2006, after the appointment of Dom Cláudio Hummes to the Congregation for the Clergy in Rome, Dom Manuel was appointed by the Holy See as apostolic administrator of the Archdiocese of São Paulo. In 2007, he was elected to the CNBB’s Southern Regional 1 Economic Council, during the 70th Assembly of Bishops of the Regional. In the same year, Dom Odilo Pedro Scherer left the role of secretary general of the CNBB and the service as an auxiliary and was appointed Archbishop of São Paulo by Pope Benedict XVI.

The following year, Dom Manuel was appointed diocesan bishop of São Miguel Paulista (SP), a position he has held until the present time.

Salute to Monsignor Algacir Munhak Dear Monsignor Algacir Munhak, The National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB) welcomes the news of its appointment as the new bishop of the Diocese of São Miguel Paulista. Along with our greeting, receive the best wishes for a fruitful shepherding at the head of this Particular Church. In this special time, in which we are approaching the canonization of the founder of his religious Congregation, Blessed Jean Baptiste Scalabrini, may the witness of that saint who in his episcopal ministry demonstrate such virtue, to the point of encouraging the selfless work with migrants carried out in Worldwide. Saint Charles Borromeo, attentive pastor, entirely dedicated to the good of the people, as Pope Francis teaches, can help you “to make your own that virtue that this great Archbishop of Milan chose as his motto: humilitas. Humility constitutes the attitude with which you seek and serve the Truth and the Good” (Pope Francis, general audience of November 4, 2020). Our Lady Aparecida, Queen and Patroness of Brazil, accompany you on this new mission. In Christ, Dom Walmor Oliveira de Azevedo

Archbishop of Belo Horizonte (MG)

President of CNBB Dom Jaime Spengler

Archbishop of Porto Alegre (RS)

First Vice-President of CNBB Don Mario Antonio da Silva

Archbishop of Cuiabá (MT)

Second Vice President of CNBB Dom Joel Portella Amado

Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of São Sebastião do Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Secretary General of CNBB