Possible increase in Duilio’s current term causes tense clash at Corinthians Council meeting

The Deliberative Council of Corinthians met on Monday night to vote on the 2022 budget review. But it was another matter that heated up the atmosphere among the representatives of the body.

It is about the possibility of adding one year to the current term of President Duilio Monteiro Alves. The topic gained visibility among partners and directors after publication of the portal My Helm on the 14th and the atmosphere heated up at the meeting.

Former president Mario Gobbi Filho, according to reports from advisers to the report, got excited when he had access to the microphone and accused Duilio and his supporters of an attempted coup. The current president was uncomfortable with Gobbi’s tone, countered and assured that he was not interested in the topic.

According to reports from people present, Duilio even said that the change would not be a coup if it were voted on and authorized by the Deliberative Council and the members in the General Assembly. But he stressed that despite this line of reasoning, he would have no interest in making such a change.

In addition to Gobbi, two other directors also explained the subject and made it clear their dissatisfaction with the possibility of an increase in the term, since the partners voted and elected Duilio for a term of three, not four years.

Where does the idea to change from three to four years come from?

At the moment, there is a Statutory Reform Commission that is studying several changes in Corinthians’ internal regulations, among them, the extension of the relationship of the president and councilors for twelve months, from three to four years.

And it is based on this possibility of statutory change that people who support Duilio started to articulate internally for a change already in this management. That is, with Duilio itself enjoying a longer period of stay.

The situation, however, causes a lot of discord among partners and advisers, even within Duilio’s own political group. There is a lot of rejection for such a possibility. This was made clear at the Council meeting on Monday.

