Powerful gaming smartphone? Black Shark 4 is 54% off on AliExpress

Are you looking for a cell phone that is really powerful? So you need to know the Black Shark 4, from Xiaomi. Especially now that it’s on sale in the AliExpress. They are 54% off, which made the smartphone drop to R$ 2,110.87.

With a bold design and different from what is on the market, it has a chip Snapdragon 870, which is responsible for its power. The Xiaomi Black Shark 4’s screen features the 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel, ideal size for gamers. In addition, the screen refresh rate is up to 144 Hz, ensuring smooth gameplay. This discounted version has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory.

As for the cameras, it’s a triple set on the back. The main It has a 48MP sensor and the front one a 20MP sensor. Finally, as for charging, the smartphone has a battery with 4,500 mAh capacity

It is worth remembering that prices can be changed at any time, depending on the dollar exchange rate or the number of items reserved for this offer. The product can also be taxed by the Federal Revenue when arriving in Brazil.

To purchase or have access to all product details, Click here.