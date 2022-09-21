Presenter bets: ‘Botafogo will finish in the G-8 or even better. Is playing more ball than Atlético-MG’

Five points from the G-8 and six from the relegation zone, the Botafogo increasingly look up at the Brazilian championship. And it already generates optimistic forecasts in the media. In the program “Os Donos da Bola”, by Band, the presenter Getulio Vargas filled the team with praise.

– I liked that the Botafogo team is strong, has gained strength, that physique, fights, competes. And there’s Patrick de Paula in recovery, when he can he’ll play good again, there’s Tchê Tchê… Now he’s competing – highlighted Getúlio Vargas, who scored.

– I’m talking today, you can record. Botafogo will finish in the G-8. Whether you qualify for Libertadores or pre-Libertadores will depend on a lot of things. But with that ball they played against Fortaleza and that strength against Coritiba, they ran over, physical strength, fighting, this team arrives at the G-8. If you don’t get better, because you’re playing more ball than the Atlético-MG he added.

Former player, commentator Carlos Alberto also praised Botafogo, but preferred to take one step at a time.

– I liked Botafogo. I liked Tiquinho, who is a striker that Botafogo needed, who holds the ball in front. Botafogo played well, but even so I think they have to score points that guarantee Serie A, then they can tweak something bigger. First do the 45 stitches. He moved away from the Z-4, which gives him peace of mind to play well. Get those points, then you can look for something bigger – said Carlos Alberto.