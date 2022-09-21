Presenter fired after appearing naked on porn site – Famous



Erick Adamepresenter and meteorologist for the American TV network Spectrum News NY1, who has already been nominated for an Emmy, was fired from the channel he worked for after appearing naked on a porn site.

According to information from the New York Post website, an anonymous person captured video footage of the naked journalist and sent it to his boss and also his mother. Through Instagram, Erick released an open letter commenting on the controversy.

‘Despite being a public figure and being on television in the biggest market in the country, in front of millions of people five days a week for over a decade and a half, I have secretly appeared on an adult webcam site. I released my compulsive behaviors while at home, performing on a webcam for other men.’he said, who is openly gay.

The presenter points out that the recording of the video was 100% consensual for both parties and regretted that the content was leaked. ‘I wasn’t paid for this, and it was absurd to think I could keep it private. However, my employer found out; and I was suspended and then fired’explained Adame.

Presenter apologized

In the text, the meteorologist also apologized to his former employers, co-workers, spectators, family and friends. for any inconvenience caused. ‘You expected and deserved better from me’, said Eric.

He added that he was looking for ‘professional help’ to try to handle the situation in a way that does not affect your career and those he cares about most.

‘As a public figure, I recognize that I have certain responsibilities along with the privileges I have enjoyed. But let me be clear about one thing: I don’t apologize for being openly gay or being sexually positive – these are gifts and I’m not ashamed of them’said Adame.

‘Now I’m drifting in my life for the first time in many years. I had the dream job, and I lost it due to my own lapse in judgment. But I’m optimistic, and maybe naive enough to think I can be on television and do it all over again. After all, my chances were slim almost two decades ago, as a son of working-class Mexican immigrants who was the first in his family to go to college, appear on TV and ‘do something for himself.’he pointed out.

Finally, he left a message for other channels that may hire him in the future: ‘Please judge me for the hundreds, thousands of hours of television I’m so proud of and for which my employers have always praised me, not the two minutes of salacious video that will likely soon define me in our clickbait culture’he added.

According to the New York Post, the presenter has filed a lawsuit in the Manhattan Supreme Court, alleging that he had his nudes captured without consent, with the intention of harming him.

