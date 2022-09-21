PREVENTION: Penis amputations grow 1604% and hit record in Brazil

Intimate health is often taboo among men. The result of this is worrying and embodies an alarming fact in Brazil, for example, penis amputation hit a record in the country. In the last 14 years, the penis amputation rate has increased by 1604%. And this is completely linked to personal hygiene.

The main reason for penis amputations in Brazil is cancer. Most of the time, the disease is caused by a lack or complete lack of hygiene in the place. for Dr. Paulo Egydio, specialist in urology and Peyronie’s disease, this high number has to do with the taboo that exists between masculinity and men’s health.

“Urological matters are still a taboo for men here in Brazil. When they realize the presence of something abnormal in the penile region, they end up deciding to make a self-treatment without consulting a specialist in the area. That’s why it’s always important to understand that any lesion that doesn’t heal can be penile cancer. If the lesion takes more than a month to heal, it is important to have a biopsy for an early diagnosis.”.

amputated penis

DataSUS recorded 1,791 cases of this type of cancer in 2021 among Brazilians. In the last 14 years, the Southeast region was the leader in the number of penis amputation procedures.

On average, 515 Brazilians lose their genitals in Brazil each year. According to the SBU (Brazilian Society of Urology), 6,582 surgeries are performed for amputation of the penis. By region, they are separated by:

Southeast: 2,872

Northeast: 2,104

South: 1,134

Midwest: 472

According to Egydio, it is understandable that the Southeast has more cases as it is the most populous region in the country. “In the Northeast region, the scenario changes. The high temperatures in this region can favor the proliferation of fungi and bacteria, so in the northeast region, the hygiene of the intimate region must be even more intense”says.

Causes and prevention

Penile amputation is a resource used in advanced cases of cancer in this organ. Doctors opt for this procedure only when other alternatives are no longer effective.

Still according to official figures, although worrying, the numbers of new cases of penile cancer are decreasing.

While in 2019 there were 2,197 registered, in 2020 this number dropped to 2,095. It is currently less than 2,000 cases.

But it is also worth mentioning that the covid-19 pandemic had an influence on both diagnoses and medical care for this type of tumor.

Even for the SBU, the drop in cases is actually a reflection of the decrease in the number of men who sought hospitals and specialists during the pandemic.

To prevent penile cancer, it is important to learn how to do good hygiene. For those who are not circumcised, the patient must expose the glans every time the limb is cleaned.

This cleaning should not be done “just” once a day, it is crucial that after sexual intercourse and any masturbation, the same hygiene measures are taken.

Peyronie’s disease is another pathology that we should be aware of in order to prevent its development. Peyronie is the unfolding of fibrosis in the tunica of the penis that can favor a curvature, decrease in size, thinning and even the emergence of erectile dysfunction.

Its prevention can be taken from the good control of the back and forth movement to minimize the risk of abrupt impacts on the penis in maximum erection.

Regular physical activity, avoiding the consumption of alcohol, tobacco and drugs, eating in a regular and healthy way are the keys to preventing Erectile Dysfunction.

penile cancer

One of the factors that makes it difficult to clean the organ is phimosis. It is a congenital disease, which prevents or hinders the glans and makes hygiene difficult.

In addition to poor hygiene, other aspects can also contribute to an increased risk of penile cancer.

Such as:

– Phimosis (where the skin covering the penis prevents the glans from exposing)

– Excessive foreskin

– Contamination by HPV

– Smoking

How to prevent cancer and amputation

Hygiene is paramount. Washing well, using soap and water and with adequate frequency is enough. Urine left under the skin of the penis, for example, can cause fibrosis.

In addition to washing to remove these remnants, it is also essential to keep the region always dry. This measure prevents the growth of fungus on the penis.

how to identify

Signs that may indicate this disease are a persistent sore or ulcer, according to the National Cancer Institute (INCA).

Periodic visit to the urologist

However, it’s not just poor hygiene that can cause cancer. Among other points, genetic factors and lack of routine exams can be a bad thing that must be fought.

Visiting the urologist frequently and performing exams and care are essential to change this scenario.