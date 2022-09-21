Procon notifies Nestlé for products that are copies of originals

The Procon-SP (Consumer Protection Protection Program) gave until September 26 for the company Nestlé Brasil to provide clarification on products similar to others already consolidated in the market that use whey instead of milk in their composition.

This is the case, for example, of the condensed milk called Moça Pra Toda Família, which is actually a condensed milk mixture of milk, whey and starch — while the original Moça is made from whole condensed milk.

In addition to condensed milk, the agency notified Nestlé about the original cream and the cream mixture – both also under the Moça brand.

“The original milk cream and Moça condensed milk are products of the brand that are traditional and known in the consumer market and the items ‘Mixtura Láctea Condensada De Leite, Sero De Leite e Amido – Moça’ and ‘Mixtura De Creme De Leite – Moça’ are marketed in a presentation very similar to those of these originals and that can confuse the consumer”, said Procon, in a note.

The agency requires that by the stipulated date, Nestlé inform about the characteristics of each product, pointing out the nutritional differences and individualized indications of consumption of each one. The company must also present documents such as reports, advertising materials and product dissemination media.

Procon also requested that Nestlé submit documents referring to the authorization to commercialize the products with the competent official bodies and documents that prove the quality tests carried out, demonstrating the process of handling, packaging and indicated periods of consumption.

“Procon-SP is attentive to the increase in the offer of products similar to traditional ones and presented to the public in very similar packages, which can mislead the consumer, leading him to think he is buying and consuming another product, as in the case of milky drink based on whey, for example”, says the organ.

“Clear, correct and true information is one of the basic rights provided for by the Consumer Defense Code”, he adds.

O UOL contacted Nestlé for a position and is awaiting a response.

Another 10 food companies were notified

In an action similar to that of Nestlé, Procon notified ten other companies in the food sector for putting on sale different products with similar labels.

Those notified were:

Companhia de Alimentos Ibituruna (manufacturer of the UHT Olá milk drink);

Trevo de Casa Branca Dairy (manufacturer of the UHT Aquila milk drink);

Bela Vista Dairy (manufacturer of the MeuBom UHT milk beverage);

Central Mineira Dairy Cooperative – Cemil (UHT Performance dairy beverage);

Doce Mineiro (Triângulo Mineiro UHT milk drink);

Vigor Alimentos Leco (Food based on Leco Extra Creamy Butter and Margarine);

Tella Barros Trade and Import of Cold and Dairy Products (Supremo Creamy Requeijão Flavor);

Oceânica Comércio de Alimentos (which produces the Crioulo Queijos Ralados Latco);

Itambé Alimentos (which produces the Itambé Grated Parmesan Cheese);

Gran Foods Indústria e Comércio Eireli, which manufactures Do Chef Premium Blend Olive Oil.

The companies’ responses have already started to be forwarded and are under analysis, informed the consumer protection agency.

With lower import tax, use of whey that is more watery than milk should rise

Since September 1, the import tariff on whey, a by-product that has been sold in Brazilian supermarkets, has dropped from 11.2% to 4%. The Ministry of Economy, through the Gecex (Executive Management Committee) of Camex (Chamber of Foreign Trade), reduced the rate of the item until August 31, 2023.

Whey, a liquid that is left over from cheese production and was usually discarded by the dairy industry, has become an option for those who no longer have enough money to buy traditional cow’s milk. It is cheaper and less concentrated than milk, that is, it is more watery.

With the new measure, the consumption of the by-product should increase in the coming months, evaluate experts heard by the UOL.

The presence of whey in established products began to be noticed by consumers in the first half of the year. The phenomenon has been going on for a while, but consumers complain on social media that it affects the quality of products. Butter mixed with margarine, milk and condensed milk with dairy compound instead of plain milk are some examples cited.