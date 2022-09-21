Procon-SP notifies Nestlé for version of condensed milk that is ‘milk mix’

Procon-SP notified Nestlé Brasil this Wednesday (21) demanding explanations about the difference between its products, after the company started selling a cheaper version of its famous condensed lei, Leite Moça, and the same brand.

Nestlé Brasil did not comment on the notification until the publication of this report.

The packaging is very similar to the traditional product, and the new composition is described only at the bottom. (see image below)which generated criticism from several consumers.

“After the McPicanha without picanha and the Whopper with ribs without ribs, now it’s time for the condensed milk phony Nestlé. Are we idiots?”, wrote a netizen on Twitter at the time. “It’s Picanha, but it’s not, it’s condensed milk, but it’s not. Let’s stop buying it, it’s not a 1st necessity item and those smart asses can help themselves”, commented another.

Procon-SP says that the company will have to explain, until next Monday (26), the difference between the “Milk Condensed Mixture of Milk, Milk Serum and Starch – Girl” and “Condensed Milk – Girl” and also between the “Milk Cream Mix – Girl” and the “Original Milk Cream – Girl”.

“The original cream and Moça condensed milk are products of the brand that are traditional and known in the consumer market and the items ‘Mixtura Láctea Condensada De Leite, Sero De Leite e Amido – Moça’ and ‘Mixtura De Creme De Leite – Moça’ are marketed in a presentation quite similar to those of these originals, which can confuse the consumer”, states, in a note, the entity.

“Procon-SP is attentive to the increase in the offer of products similar to the traditional ones and presented to the public in very similar packages, which can mislead the consumer, leading him to think he is buying and consuming another product“, he says. “Clear, correct and true information is one of the basic rights provided for by the Consumer Defense Code”.

What Procon-SP wants

The agency linked to the government of São Paulo says that Nestlé “must demonstrate the characteristics of each product, pointing out the nutritional differences and individualized indications for consumption of each one, in addition to presenting documents such as reports, advertising materials and product dissemination media. ”.

The company must present the nutritional tables of each item, with the percentages of each of the ingredients and an empty packaging (template) of each form of presentation (boxes and labels) as they are made available to the consumer.

It was also requested to present documents referring to the authorization of commercialization of the products with the competent official bodies and documents that prove the quality tests carried out, demonstrating the process of handling, packaging and indicated periods of consumption.

Another 10 notified companies

Procon-SP also says that, in addition to Nestlé, 10 more companies in the food sector have already been notified about the characteristics of the products they put on the market and their respective presentations to the consumer, such as Vigor and Itambé.

The notified companies (and their respective products) were:

Companhia de Alimentos Ibituruna (manufacturer of the UHT milk drink Hello) Cooperativa Central Mineira de Laticínios – Cemil (UHT Performance dairy beverage) Doce Mineiro (Triângulo Mineiro UHT milk drink) Gran Foods Indústria e Comércio Eireli (which produces Do Chef’s Premiun Blend Olive Oil) Itambé Alimentos (which produces the Itambé Grated Parmesan Cheese) Trevo de Casa Branca Dairy (manufacturer of the UHT Aquila milk drink) Bela Vista Dairy (manufacturer of the MeuBom UHT milk drink) Oceanic Commerce of Foodstuffs (which produces the Crioulo Cheese Grated Latco) Tella Barros Trade and Import of Cold and Dairy Products (Supremo Creamy Requeijão Flavor) Vigor Alimentos Leco (Food Based on Leco Extra Creamy Butter and Margarine)

The consumer protection agency says that the companies’ responses have already started to be forwarded and, at the moment, they are under analysis.

