PS5 dominates US sales in August

NPD’s August report indicates that the PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the United States, despite both the Sony console and the Xbox Series recording double-digit growth compared to 2020 thanks to greater availability of stock to satisfy demand. demand.

Overall, video game hardware sales grew 14% year-on-year. Despite the PS5’s victory in August, Nintendo Switch remains the best-selling console so far this year (but the PS5 leads the market in dollars due to the higher price).

Looking at the software, Madden NFL 23 went straight to the top position and became the 5th best selling game of the year. Marvel’s Spider-Man saw huge growth, from 84th to 3rd, thanks to the release of the PC version (it was the best-selling game on Steam in August).

So far, the best-selling game of 2022 remains Elden Ring, followed by LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga. Pokémon Legends Arceus and Horizon Forbidden West are in the next positions, respectively.

In accessories, it’s another victory for Sony. The Midnight Black DualSense controller was the best-selling accessory of August, however, the Xbox Elite Series 2 remains the best-selling accessory of 2022.

NPD: The best selling games in August 2022

Madden NFL 23

Saints Row

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Elden Ring

multiversus

Mario Kart 8*

Minecraft

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

MLB The Show 22

Xenoblade Chronicles 3*

Digimon Survive

Horizon: Forbidden West

Call of Duty Vanguard

far cry 6

Soul Hackers 2

Super Smash Bro’s Ultimate*

Gran Turismo 7

Kirby and the Forgotten Land*

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Pokemon Legends Arceus*

Digital sales not included