PS5 with removable disc player in 2023, advances unofficial source

Sony is preparing a major overhaul of its PlayStation 5 that will include a removable disc player, connected via a USB-C port, to unify the design from September 2023.

Who says it is Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming, already known for advancing information in advance. According to him, the current division between model with physical disc player and digital model could disappear next year, as Sony will sell the console without a disc player and the consumer will be able to choose to buy the player separately, if desired.

This measure may lower the price of the console and give consumers more power of choice when deciding whether to have a physical disc player, something that the current Digital model does not allow.

Despite the changes made to the PS5’s interior, the exterior remains the same for both models since November 2020 and Insider Gaming advances that the hardware will be virtually identical, but the housing will change.

For now, Henderson does not clarify whether the housing will remain the same as the digital model, but with a new USB-C port for those who want to connect the disc player sold separately, we may even have a new exterior design.

With PlayStation VR2 on the way in early 2023 and a new PS5 design among the possibilities, 2023 could be a very emotional year for PlayStation.